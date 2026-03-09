Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at DoWEA Americas Quantico Middle High School Grand Opening

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Principal Miles J. Shea of DoWEA Americas Quantico Middle High School cuts the ribbon during the grand opening ceremony on March 9, 2026, flanked by distinguished guests and speakers including the Honorable William Fitzhugh, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Manpower and Reserve Affairs; Dr. Jayme Linton, DoWEA Chief Academic Officer; Colonel Jenny Colegate, Marine Corps Base Quantico commanding officer; Mr. Ryan Smith, DoWEA Americas Mid-Atlantic District Superintendent; and Dr. Christy Huddleston, DoWEA Americas Acting Director for Student Excellence, marking the official debut of the new state-of-the-art facility for military-connected students. DoWEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoWEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoWEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoWEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.