NAVFAC Southeast Drives Mission Success in Caribbean

In support of U.S. Air Forces Southern (AFSOUTH), NAVFAC Southeast conducts an environmental survey and vegetation clearance at José Aponte de la Torre Airport (the former Naval Station Roosevelt Roads) in Puerto Rico for Operation Southern Spear (OSS). This project addresses two decades of deferred vegetation management to enhance operational safety and restore Department of War airfield standards. This essential maintenance was postponed after the installation ceased operations in 2004.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast rapidly delivered critical engineering, real estate, environmental, and contracting support that directly enabled U.S. military operations across the Caribbean, accelerating infrastructure readiness in support of Operation Southern Spear.

This success is a direct application of "Poseidon's Corollary," a leadership philosophy championed by NAVFAC Commander Rear Adm. Jeffrey Kilian. This approach, which integrates technical expertise with accelerated acquisition and environmental compliance, proved decisive in restoring and expanding mission-critical infrastructure on an operational timeline.

“NAVFAC Southeast has been entrusted to deliver innovative engineering solutions to critical infrastructure across the Southeast and the Caribbean,” said Capt. Matthew Williams, commanding officer of NAVFAC Southeast. “A mission of this magnitude demands that we do this swiftly and decisively to maximize warfighter capability.”

Leveraging its expertise, NAVFAC Southeast fast-tracked a nearly $2.5 million contract to secure mission-essential leases for hangars, piers and a logistics laydown area at the former Naval Station Roosevelt Roads in Ceiba, Puerto Rico. Follow-on leasing actions are projected to nearly double the Navy’s campaign footprint in the region.

“Our No. 1 enemy was time,” said Erin Smith, a NAVFAC Southeast realty specialist. “We were tasked with compressing a typical 18- to 24-month leasing process into less than 30 days. Seeing the direct and immediate link between our real estate work and the warfighter was profoundly satisfying for the entire team.”

NAVFAC Southeast also deployed personnel to assess pier conditions and develop solutions for new warehousing facilities. Simultaneously, environmental professionals oversaw the clearing of overgrown airfields and work areas, ensuring compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act while protecting wetlands, forests and wildlife.

The command expedited support to Joint Task Force Southern Spear, Naval Forces Southern Command, Air Forces Southern and other units, providing the infrastructure backbone required for sustained maritime and surveillance operations.

Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, commander of NAVFAC Atlantic, underscored the operational impact of these efforts.

“The success of any operation, including Operation Southern Spear, hinges on our ability to surge and sustain power in any environment,” Cuadros said. “NAVFAC’s contribution, from reactivating critical infrastructure to providing expeditionary engineering expertise, is a testament to our commitment to enabling the warfighter and ensuring the security of our nation’s interests in the Caribbean.”

As a U.S.-led campaign designed to counter illicit maritime networks, Operation Southern Spear relied on NAVFAC Southeast’s rapid infrastructure activation and expeditionary engineering support to enable operational units across the region. In a textbook execution of Poseidon's Corollary, NAVFAC Southeast acted as a unified force, combining its technical, contracting and expeditionary capabilities to deliver critical infrastructure at a speed dictated by the operation, directly accelerating readiness and ensuring mission success in the Caribbean.

About Former Naval Station Roosevelt Roads

Naval Air Station Roosevelt Roads was a major U.S. Navy base in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, operating from 1943 until its closure in 2004, serving as a key Caribbean naval and air hub with a large airfield and deep-water port, now largely transitioned to the José Aponte de la Torre Airport but recently utilized for temporary military operations, particularly for counter-drug and regional deterrence missions, sparking local debate over development and military presence.

About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides planning, design, construction, contracting, environmental services, real estate and facility maintenance for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force, and other federal agencies across the Southeast. Its area of responsibility covers installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extends south to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.