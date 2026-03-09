Join USACE water managers for public meetings on Missouri River system operations

Photo By Eileen Williamson | Spring Public Meetings will be held in Bismarck, N.D., Smithville, Missouri and Sioux City, Iowa. A live stream of the April 7 meeting will also be available at https://go.mil/6qybt74gpp see less | View Image Page

After a season of virtual-only updates, USACE Missouri River water managers look forward to meeting with members of the public in person this spring. “We believe it is important to meet with those who are interested about the runoff conditions influencing our actions regarding Missouri River system operations,” said John Remus, chief of the USACE, Missouri River Water Management Division. The public is invited to join the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and local weather experts for a series of briefings on the 2026 runoff season, reservoir status, and our planned operations for the year ahead. “These meetings are our opportunity to update the public on the technical data and, more importantly, to hear feedback directly,” said Remus.

What We’ll Discuss Presentations will include the latest forecasts for spring runoff and explain how USACE is managing reservoir levels to serve the river and reservoirs’ many uses. Whether you’re concerned about navigation, recreation, or flood control, USACE wants to answer your questions.

Where and When USACE has scheduled three in-person sessions in key locations across the basin. If you can't make it to one of these locations, we will also live-stream and record our Smithville meeting to ensure everyone has a chance to participate.

Bismarck, North Dakota | March 24 o 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. o Bismarck State College o National Energy Center of Excellence (NECE) Bldg.15; Rm 304 (auditorium) o 1200 Schafer Street o Bismarck ND 58501

Smithville, Missouri (In-Person & Online) | April 7 We will live-stream this session for those who wish to join us virtually. o 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (CDT) o Smithville Lake, Jerry Litton Visitor Center o 16311 DD Hwy o Smithville, MO 64089

o Live Stream Data: https://dod.teams.microsoft.us/l/meetup-join/19%3adod%3ameeting_aebde73544f24a7ab009320333dfc4a7%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22fc4d76ba-f17c-4c50-b9a7-8f3163d27582%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2244228826-1d70-4237-a2b9-40585525a6f4%22%7d o Meeting ID: 993 436 294 323 o Passcode: Mi7Ra9iT

o Dial in by phone o tel:+15032079433,,308707941 United States (Mute your phone if dialing in) o https://dialin.cpc.dod.teams.microsoft.us/71aa306f-43b1-41da-a46c-76ada22fc845?id=308707941 o Phone conference ID: 308 707 941#

Sioux City, Iowa | April 8 o 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. o Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center o Betty Strong Encounter Center o 900 Larsen Park Rd. o Sioux City, IA 51103

For the latest water management news visit: https://go.mil/mr-news For public meeting details visit: https://go.mil/mr-meetings