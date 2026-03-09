Department of War health leaders and workers recognized for outstanding military medical service

Ten Department of War medical leaders and professionals were honored by The Society of Federal Health Professionals, called AMSUS, March 3, 2026, for distinguished leadership, exceptional professionalism, and dedication to the mission of advancing federal health care.

These awards are open to any health care professional from the federal health care system: U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, U.S. Coast Guard, Defense Health Agency, DOW’s Uniformed Services University, U.S. Public Health Service, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“AMSUS is proud of providing the opportunity to recognize people throughout your agencies,” said Ken Canestrini, the society’s deputy executive director.

DOW personnel earned 10 of the 15 categories. DOW honorees are:

· Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Debra Niemeyer, DHA, 59th Medical Wing, Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Texas

· Rising Star Award: Lt. Col. Kristen Romanelli-West, DHA, Brooke Army Medical Center, Texas

· Dentist Award: Cmdr. James Hawkins, Naval Postgraduate Dental School, Bethesda, Maryland

· Management and Administration Award: Lt. Col. Nathan Reynolds, 9th Medical Group, Beale Air Force Base, California

· Nursing Award: Dr. Jouhayna Bajjani-Gebara, Uniformed Services University, Bethesda, Maryland

· Operational Medicine Award: Col. (Dr.) Matthew Streitz, Ali Al Slalem Air Base, Kuwait

· Physician Award: Dr. Kelsey White, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany

· Junior Enlisted, Lewis L. Seaman Enlisted Award: Staff Sgt. Sarah McKnight, DHA, Brooke Army Medical Center, Texas

· Senior Enlisted, Lewis L. Seaman Enlisted Award: Master Sgt. Adam Whiteman, 9th Medical Group, Beale Air Force Base, California

· William Gorgas Preventive Medicine Award: Lt. Col. Sean Dyson, 9th Air Force, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina