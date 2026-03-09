CNATT Unit North Island hosts Navy airboss, Indian Navy vice chief Your browser does not support the audio element.

SAN DIEGO — Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) North Island recently hosted Vice Adm. Sanjay Vatsayan, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, his staff, and Vice Adm. Douglas “V8” Verissimo, Commander, Naval Air Forces/Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during a visit that highlighted continued U.S.–India naval aviation cooperation.



During the visit, the distinguished guests toured CNATTU North Island classrooms and laboratory spaces, observing firsthand the training infrastructure supporting international partners. The tour included a demonstration of Indian Navy students conducting a Release and Control check on the command’s Weapons Loader Trainer, training specifically aligned to the MH-60R Seahawk platform.



The MH-60R is a multi-mission maritime helicopter designed to execute a wide range of operations, including anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and search and rescue. Equipped with advanced sensors, radar systems, and weapons capabilities, the aircraft significantly enhances maritime domain awareness and fleet protection. As the Indian Navy continues to integrate the MH-60R into its aviation fleet, comprehensive training remains essential to ensuring safe, effective, and mission-ready operations.



The United States and Indian navies continue to strengthen interoperability through comprehensive training programs for Indian Navy pilots, sensor operators, and maintenance personnel. CNATTU North Island plays a critical role in this effort by providing instructors, trainers, and classroom environments tailored to support the progression of the Indian Navy’s MH-60R program and long-term operational readiness.



“It is an honor to showcase the work our instructors and Sailors are doing in support of the Indian Navy’s MH-60R program,” Cmdr. Robert Kersey, CNATTU North Island commanding officer, said. “Hosting the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff and demonstrating how we contribute to the continued growth and readiness of their aviation capability reinforces the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to maritime security.”



The visit underscored the enduring relationship between the U.S. and Indian navies and highlighted CNATTU North Island’s essential role in advancing aviation training, interoperability, and operational readiness across allied forces.