    1st Sgt. Matthew Serowka Named Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion’s Top First Sergeant

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    1st Sgt. Matthew Serowka Named Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion’s Top First Sergeant

    First Sgt. Matthew Serowka, the senior enlisted leader of the Woodstock-based H Company "Honeybadgers," was named the Illinois Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion's First Sergeant of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes his outstanding leadership and the exceptional performance of his unit. Under Serowka's guidance, the "Honeybadgers" were named the Recruiting and Retention Battalion's Company of the Year for the third consecutive year, a testament to the culture of excellence he has cultivated. The company enlisted an impressive 204 Soldiers in the last fiscal year and dominated the battalion's annual awards banquet, securing six of the eight top individual awards. This impressive list of accolades includes:

    • Recruiting and Retention NCO of the Year:Staff Sgt. Francisco Orozco
    • Team Leader of the Year:Sgt. 1st Class Chad Wille
    • Rookie of the Year:Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Ramos
    • Readiness NCO of the Year:Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Booher

    "I strictly do culture," Serowka said, explaining his leadership philosophy."I believe in empowering them – getting them fully hyped, fully energized." This approach has clearly paid dividends, creating a highly motivated and successful team. Serowka's influence extends beyond just his company; he is also credited with mentoring Staff Sgt.Francisco Orozco, the state's top recruiter, from his initial enlistment. Having won the top honor at the state level, Serowka will now advance to the national competition, where he will compete against the best recruiting first sergeants from across the country for the title of the Army National Guard's top Recruiting First Sergeant.The national competition recognizes the "best of the best" from all 54 states and territories. About the Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion: The Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion is responsible for enlisting new Soldiers and retaining current service members, ensuring the strength and readiness of the Illinois Army National Guard to meet both state and federal missions.

