    1st Sgt. Matthew Serowka Named Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion’s Top First Sergeant

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Wells 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams, the Assistant Adjutant General – Army of the Illinois National Guard and the Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard, congratulates 1st Sgt. Matthew Serowka at the Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion’s annual awards banquet, Jan. 31, in Springfield. Serowka, the first sergeant of the Woodstock-based H Company “Honeybadgers” won the title of “First Sergeant of the Year” for the battalion. Serowka also won the regional award and will now compete for the national title. The Honeybadgers were named the “Company of the Year” for the third straight year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Wells, Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 10:18
    VIRIN: 260131-A-NV629-8742
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: WOODSTOCK, ILLINOIS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Sgt. Matthew Serowka Named Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion’s Top First Sergeant, by SSG Madison Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Sgt. of the Year
    Recruiting & Retention
    Army National Guard
    Illinois

