1st Sgt. Matthew Serowka Named Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion’s Top First Sergeant

Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams, the Assistant Adjutant General – Army of the Illinois National Guard and the Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard, congratulates 1st Sgt. Matthew Serowka at the Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion’s annual awards banquet, Jan. 31, in Springfield. Serowka, the first sergeant of the Woodstock-based H Company “Honeybadgers” won the title of “First Sergeant of the Year” for the battalion. Serowka also won the regional award and will now compete for the national title. The Honeybadgers were named the “Company of the Year” for the third straight year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Wells, Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion)