AFRICOM bolsters innovation skills with targeted training

Photo By Jason Johnston | U.S. Navy Cmdr. Michael Ryan, joint operations planner U.S. Africa Command, gives a brief during the Innovation Project Leaders Course in Stuttgart, Germany on March 11, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Johnston) see less | View Image Page

STUTTGART, Germany – U.S. Africa Command is enhancing its personnel’s ability to generate innovative solutions through a series of targeted training courses designed to equip staff with the knowledge and skills necessary to tackle complex challenges.

The training program, managed under the Warfighter Innovation Council (WIC), offers a problem-centric, tiered approach to learning, catering to varying levels of experience and interest. The curriculum includes courses ranging from introductory concepts to graduate level innovation concepts and governance.

“Innovation is one of Gen. Anderson’s top three priorities,” said Paul Landauer, director of Resources and Assessments at AFRICOM. “Innovation is a cultural decision, we are integrating innovation operations into everything we do including our operational processes, and these courses will help us do that.”

In alignment with the Secretary of War's, “Arsenal of Freedom” speech and the Acquisition Transformation Strategy, the WIC is AFRICOM's primary mechanism for accelerating the delivery of critical warfighting capabilities to address the command's most important operational challenges.

The core curriculum is designed to provide a tiered approach to learning and includes:

COCOM Innovation 101 Lesson 1 – Project Sourcing: This introductory course provides a foundation in innovation terminology and concepts, familiarizing participants with the basic principles of identifying and sourcing potential innovation projects. It is designed for all AFRICOM personnel seeking a general understanding of innovation.

COCOM Innovation 101 Lesson 2 – Problem-Solution Fit: Building upon the foundational knowledge from Lesson 1, this course delves deeper into the process of identifying and validating problem-solution fit. Participants learn to analyze challenges, develop potential solutions, and assess their viability. This course is recommended for those seeking a more in-depth understanding of the innovation process.

For personnel seeking to lead and manage innovative projects, AFRICOM offers:

Innovation Project Leaders: This graduate-level course, taught in conjunction with North Carolina State University, provides participants with the skills necessary to design and conduct experiments aimed at solving complex innovation problems. Participants gain college level credits while learning complex problem-solving methodologies.

Finally, to ensure the effective implementation of innovative initiatives across the command:

Innovation Operations Governance: This course is specifically designed for AFRICOM staff responsible for implementing AFRICOM Innovation Doctrine. Participants learn how to establish governance structures, develop policies, and allocate resources to support innovative efforts.

AFRICOM recognizes the importance of investing in its people to drive lasting change and maintain a competitive edge. By offering these training opportunities, AFRICOM is fostering a culture of innovation and empowering its personnel to develop creative solutions to the challenges facing the command.

For further information, please reach out to: africom.stuttgart.acj80.mesg.j804-sci-tech-innovation-branch-mba@mail.mil