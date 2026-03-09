AFRICOM bolsters innovation skills with targeted training

STUTTGART, Germany – U.S. Africa Command is enhancing its personnel’s ability to generate innovative solutions through a series of targeted training courses designed to equip staff with the knowledge and skills necessary to tackle complex challenges.
The training program, managed under the Warfighter Innovation Council (WIC), offers a problem-centric, tiered approach to learning, catering to varying levels of experience and interest. The curriculum includes courses ranging from introductory concepts to graduate level innovation concepts and governance.
“Innovation is one of Gen. Anderson’s top three priorities,” said Paul Landauer, director of Resources and Assessments at AFRICOM. “Innovation is a cultural decision, we are integrating innovation operations into everything we do including our operational processes, and these courses will help us do that.”
In alignment with the Secretary of War's, “Arsenal of Freedom” speech and the Acquisition Transformation Strategy, the WIC is AFRICOM's primary mechanism for accelerating the delivery of critical warfighting capabilities to address the command's most important operational challenges.
The core curriculum is designed to provide a tiered approach to learning and includes:
For personnel seeking to lead and manage innovative projects, AFRICOM offers:
Finally, to ensure the effective implementation of innovative initiatives across the command:
AFRICOM recognizes the importance of investing in its people to drive lasting change and maintain a competitive edge. By offering these training opportunities, AFRICOM is fostering a culture of innovation and empowering its personnel to develop creative solutions to the challenges facing the command.
For further information, please reach out to: africom.stuttgart.acj80.mesg.j804-sci-tech-innovation-branch-mba@mail.mil
