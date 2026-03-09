(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers begins Grays Harbor maintenance dredging April 8

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers begins Grays Harbor maintenance dredging April 8

    Photo By Nicole Celestine | Map illustration of the outer harbor of Grey's Harbor, in Grays Harbor County, on the...... read more read more

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Story by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    SEATTLE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) plans to conduct Grays Harbor maintenance dredging in the Outer Harbor beginning as early as April 8, with USACE hopper dredge vessels Yaquina and Essayons and a contracted hopper dredge.

    The Yaquina is expected to start dredging in the outer harbor of Grays Harbor as early as April 8 and will dredge approximately 12 days. The Essayons is expected to start dredging in the outer harbor as early as April 8 and will dredge approximately 30 days.

    Dredging work will be performed continuously, 24/7, with all work concluded no later than May 31, 2026. Dredging will occur in shoaled areas of the Bar, Entrance, Pt. Chehalis and South reaches.

    There are usually a significant number of crab pots in the South Beach Beneficial Use Site (SBBUS) and access lane. USACE officials are asking fishermen and crabbers to move their boats, pots and gear to avoid their being damaged.

    All dredge work areas, including the navigation channel, access lane and target placement sites need to be kept clear of fishing and crabbing activity and gear during the dredging.

    Please note: The hoppers will use ALL the navigation channel, placement/disposal target areas AND access lanes.

    Fishermen, crabbers, and recreational boaters are encouraged to position themselves and/or their pots and gear at least 300 feet from the navigation channel, placement/disposal areas or access lane boundaries to provide a buffer zone to allow for the boats and gear drifting into the area used by the hoppers.

    Boats and gear that drift into the navigation channel, access channel, and/or target placement/disposal areas may be damaged or destroyed.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 08:05
    Story ID: 560266
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers begins Grays Harbor maintenance dredging April 8, by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers begins Grays Harbor maintenance dredging April 8

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version