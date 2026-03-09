U.S. Army Corps of Engineers begins Grays Harbor maintenance dredging April 8

Photo By Nicole Celestine | Map illustration of the outer harbor of Grey's Harbor, in Grays Harbor County, on the southwest corner of the Olympic Peninsula along the Pacific Ocean. USACE, Seattle District begins maintenance dredging operations along this area, April 8, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Nicole Celestine | Map illustration of the outer harbor of Grey's Harbor, in Grays Harbor County, on the...... read more read more

SEATTLE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) plans to conduct Grays Harbor maintenance dredging in the Outer Harbor beginning as early as April 8, with USACE hopper dredge vessels Yaquina and Essayons and a contracted hopper dredge.

The Yaquina is expected to start dredging in the outer harbor of Grays Harbor as early as April 8 and will dredge approximately 12 days. The Essayons is expected to start dredging in the outer harbor as early as April 8 and will dredge approximately 30 days.

Dredging work will be performed continuously, 24/7, with all work concluded no later than May 31, 2026. Dredging will occur in shoaled areas of the Bar, Entrance, Pt. Chehalis and South reaches.

There are usually a significant number of crab pots in the South Beach Beneficial Use Site (SBBUS) and access lane. USACE officials are asking fishermen and crabbers to move their boats, pots and gear to avoid their being damaged.

All dredge work areas, including the navigation channel, access lane and target placement sites need to be kept clear of fishing and crabbing activity and gear during the dredging.

Please note: The hoppers will use ALL the navigation channel, placement/disposal target areas AND access lanes.

Fishermen, crabbers, and recreational boaters are encouraged to position themselves and/or their pots and gear at least 300 feet from the navigation channel, placement/disposal areas or access lane boundaries to provide a buffer zone to allow for the boats and gear drifting into the area used by the hoppers.

Boats and gear that drift into the navigation channel, access channel, and/or target placement/disposal areas may be damaged or destroyed.