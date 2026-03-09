(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers begins Grays Harbor maintenance dredging April 8

    

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    Map illustration of the outer harbor of Grey's Harbor, in Grays Harbor County, on the southwest corner of the Olympic Peninsula along the Pacific Ocean. USACE, Seattle District begins maintenance dredging operations along this area, April 8, 2026.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 08:05
    

    Northwestern Division
    Operations and Maintenance
    Grays Harbor
    Seattle District
    USACE
    Dredging

