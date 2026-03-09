Map illustration of the outer harbor of Grey's Harbor, in Grays Harbor County, on the southwest corner of the Olympic Peninsula along the Pacific Ocean. USACE, Seattle District begins maintenance dredging operations along this area, April 8, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 08:05
|Photo ID:
|9560548
|VIRIN:
|260311-A-VA654-3418
|Resolution:
|700x514
|Size:
|108.45 KB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers begins Grays Harbor maintenance dredging April 8, by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
