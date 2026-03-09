CLR-37 Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 Brief

Photo By Lance Cpl. Matthew Borruso | U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, took part in a pre-deployment brief for Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 5, 2026. The brief gave Marines the opportunity to learn about financial advice, laws and the cultural differences they will experience during their time in Korea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Borruso) see less | View Image Page

OKINAWA, Japan — U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, took part in a pre-deployment brief for Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 5, 2026. The brief gave Marines the opportunity to learn about financial advice, laws and the cultural differences they will experience during their deployment in Korea.

Attending this brief helps ensure Marines are financially ready before deploying by emphasizing how proper planning can reduce stress and help maintain readiness while they are overseas. Marines were introduced to other resources such as Military OneSource, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, and installation financial counselors. These resources offer help and support in budgeting, emergency savings accounts and understanding deployment-related information for the regulations in Korea.

KMEP provides CLR-37 Marines the opportunity to strengthen operational capabilities, maintain financial and personal readiness, and gain experience that supports long term professional development.

Marines were encouraged to lean on each other for positivity and use available resources to remain mentally fit throughout the deployment. Leaders stressed that readiness is not limited to technical skills, but also includes morale, adaptability, and teamwork. These factors contribute to unit cohesion, positivity and mission success while overseas.

“KMEP gives Marines the chance to step away from garrison and really focus on the mission,” said Christina Glisson, CLR-37’s Deployment Readiness Coordinator. “It helps build confidence, reinforces discipline, and reminds Marines why they joined in the first place.”

“I do think it will have long-lasting impacts on their careers,” said Sgt. Matthew Thatcher, an ammunition technician with CLR-37. “Anytime you get to go away from your home station and practice what you do in an environment where you're constantly challenged, it really tests your skills outside of what you do daily.”

“Mentally, physically, and emotionally, it will be hard times,” Thatcher said. “But hardness makes us better. If it wasn't hard, it wouldn't be worth doing.”

Thatcher went on to explain how the upcoming deployment has already improved readiness through increased preparation and hands-on training.

“There’s a noticeable buzz in the air,” Thatcher concluded. “There’s real excitement about going somewhere they haven’t been before and being challenged in a new way.”