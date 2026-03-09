(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CLR-37 Korea Marine Exchange Program Brief

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Borruso 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, took part in a pre-deployment brief for Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 5, 2026. The brief gave Marines the opportunity to learn about financial advice, laws and the cultural differences they will experience during their time in Korea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Borruso)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 01:46
    Photo ID: 9560321
    VIRIN: 260304-M-ER396-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLR-37 Korea Marine Exchange Program Brief, by LCpl Matthew Borruso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CLR-37 Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 Brief

