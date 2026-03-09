Putting on the Ritz: Technical writer-editor provides a fresh perspective

As the district’s technical writer-editor, Libby Ritz considers herself a closer; a fresh set of eyes and the final check before a document is published.



Through proofreading internal and external documents while ensuring compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, Ritz has been able to put her stamp on the St. Paul District. “Sometimes I feel like an oxymoron because I’m a laid-back person with a nitpicky role,” she said.



Recently, Ritz has helped review the water control manuals and the Big Sandy Lake fish movement study. She has been working on formatting correspondence, checking review plans and editing storymaps.



As the first technical writer-editor in the district since May 2022, Ritz didn’t have a ready job structure to follow. “You’re welcome to ask me about anything,” said Ritz, “There’s no official tech writer-editor training, so the more questions I ponder and documents I touch, the more consistent and helpful I can become!”



When she graduated from college with a degree in structural geology and geomechanics, Ritz hadn’t given much thought to becoming a technical writer-editor. However, she soon realized she wanted to help the scientific community in a “more personal way.” On the advice of a friend, Ritz began academic editing, landing a job with an academic journal in Houston, Texas, before eventually coming to the St. Paul District in December 2024.



Originally from Madison, Wisconsin, Ritz has lived in the Twin Cities since 2017, with her husband and their 7-year-old child.

