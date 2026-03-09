(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Putting on the Ritz: Technical writer-editor provides a fresh perspective

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Putting on the Ritz: Technical writer-editor provides a fresh perspective

    ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Libby Ritz (left), writer-editor, and Billy Thomson (right), project manager, at the St. Paul District Winter Awards Ceremony.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 15:54
    Photo ID: 9559648
    VIRIN: 251211-A-AB038-1372
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
    Hometown: MADISON, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Putting on the Ritz: Technical writer-editor provides a fresh perspective, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Putting on the Ritz: Technical writer-editor provides a fresh perspective

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mississippi valley division
    St. Paul District
    Army Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery