Exchange ‘You Made the Grade’ Program Recognizes Fort Bragg Military Students

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Military students at Fort Bragg are earning more than good grades this school year. They’re earning rewards through the Army and Air Force Exchange Service’s “You Made the Grade” program.

Now in its 26th year, the program recognizes the academic achievements of military children in first through 12th grades by rewarding strong report cards with Exchange gift cards and additional perks.

Students who earn straight A’s receive a $20 Exchange gift card, while those who earn a B average receive a $10 gift card. In addition to the gift card, students also receive a coupon sheet with rewards including discounts on apparel, footwear and headphones, as well as free meals, beverages and a complimentary kid’s haircut at participating Exchange locations.

“The Army and Air Force Exchange Service’s ‘You Made the Grade’ program celebrates the academic achievement of military children,” Kim Neiss, general manager for the Exchange, said. “Children who are homeschooled and those who are making progress on specialized education programs can participate too.”

Eligible students can participate every grading period by presenting their report card at the Exchange customer service area. Parents or guardians can also redeem the rewards on behalf of their child by bringing the report card and a military ID.

In addition to in-store rewards, students also have the opportunity twice a year to enter a worldwide sweepstakes for a chance to win Exchange gift cards valued at $2,000, $1,500 or $500. Parents can enter their student by completing the form on the back of the Exchange gift card and mailing it to the “You Made the Grade” program headquarters.

Participation at Fort Bragg remains strong. During the 2024 to 2025 school year, more than 1,680 students at Fort Bragg took part in the program.

Exchange leaders say the program plays an important role in recognizing the experiences and sacrifices military children face.

“The ‘You Made the Grade’ program recognizes the unique challenges military children face, including frequent moves, changing schools and parental deployments,” Chief Master Sgt. Richard Martinez, senior enlisted advisor for the Exchange, said. “By rewarding their academic achievement, the program motivates students, celebrates their hard work and helps military families feel supported.”

Martinez, who attended nine schools growing up as a military child, said programs like “You Made the Grade” help reinforce positive habits while encouraging students to stay focused and engaged throughout the school year.

“Academics are a building block to development,” Martinez said. “When paired with the life experiences we gain as military dependents, it grants us the ability to adapt to many environments, cultures and social situations. The challenges military children face build character and determination to succeed.”

The program is also part of the Exchange’s broader mission to enhance quality of life for Service Members and their Families. Recognizing academic achievement is a timeless way to support military children, and it creates short-term goals that encourage students to remain committed to their educational success with a sense of accomplishment.

“The ‘You Made the Grade’ program allows the Exchange to recognize those sacrifices, encourage academic excellence and provide meaningful rewards to celebrate student achievement and strengthen connections with the military community,” Martinez said.

Students and parents interested in participating can visit the Fort Bragg Exchange customer service area with a current report card to redeem rewards.