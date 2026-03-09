(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exchange ‘You Made the Grade’ Program Recognizes Fort Bragg Military Students

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Military students at Fort Bragg are earning more than good grades this school year. They’re earning rewards through the Army and Air Force Exchange Service’s “You Made the Grade” program. Now in its 26th year, the program recognizes the academic achievements of military children in first through 12th grades by rewarding strong report cards with Exchange gift cards and additional perks.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 12:31
    Photo ID: 9559045
    VIRIN: 260310-A-A4510-7500
    Resolution: 1000x562
    Size: 125.45 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
