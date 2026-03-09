Exchange ‘You Made the Grade’ Program Recognizes Fort Bragg Military Students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military students at Fort Bragg are earning more than good grades this school year. They’re earning rewards through the Army and Air Force Exchange Service’s “You Made the Grade” program. Now in its 26th year, the program recognizes the academic achievements of military children in first through 12th grades by rewarding strong report cards with Exchange gift cards and additional perks.