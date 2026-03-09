Local VFW recognizes Hohenfels fire inspector for dedication to community

Photo By Bryan Gatchell | USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- From left, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10557 commander Adam Moore, presents Theresa Hecht, fire inspector with the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Directorate of Emergency Services, for her work within the community March 9, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

USAG BAVARIA – HOHENFELS, Germany – A fire inspector with the Directorate of Emergency Team at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria – Hohenfels received recognition from the local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter March 9, 2026, for her dedication to job and community.

Theresa Hecht has been with DES since September 2022 and has since made an impact across the community because of her passion for fire safety and her engagement with many other on-post organizations.

Adam Moore, the chapter commander of VFW Post 10557, commended Hecht’s ability to build relationships within the community as he presented her a plaque.

“We wanted to present you this award because your relationships matter,” Moore said. “In an environment like this, where we have Americans working alongside Germans, and then we’re working alongside the rest of Europe when they come through here, how you present yourself and how you interact is very important.”

Hecht has taken part in several on-post community events, such as the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, Trunk-or-Treat Halloween event. She has also introduced herself at the Child Development Center to demonstrate that firefighters are nothing for the preschool-age children to fear despite their bulky suits and masks.

When the members of VFW Post 10557 decided to renew the Public Servant of the Year award recently, it was Hecht’s involvement in so many aspects of garrison life that brought her immediately to the organization’s mind.

“A lot of our members are also part of other associations, such as Boy Scouts, BOSS, MWR, USO, etcetera,” said Moore. “When I asked who should we nominate, it was unanimously decided that Theresa Hecht should be the person.”

“Thank you for choosing me,” said Hecht. “Thank you to the people who believed in me.”