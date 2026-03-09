Award presentation for Hecht

USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- From left, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10557 commander Adam Moore, presents Theresa Hecht, fire inspector with the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Directorate of Emergency Services, for her work within the community March 9, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 11:12
|Photo ID:
|9558762
|VIRIN:
|260309-A-TR183-3506
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Local VFW recognizes Hohenfels fire inspector for dedication to community
