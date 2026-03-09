(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Award presentation for Hecht

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- From left, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10557 commander Adam Moore, presents Theresa Hecht, fire inspector with the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Directorate of Emergency Services, for her work within the community March 9, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026
    VIRIN: 260309-A-TR183-3506
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Local VFW recognizes Hohenfels fire inspector for dedication to community

