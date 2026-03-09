PD SAI engineer wins prestigious AAE award

Courtesy Photo | Marc Busala (center), receives the 2025 Army Acquisition Executive's Excellence in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Marc Busala (center), receives the 2025 Army Acquisition Executive's Excellence in Leadership Engineering and Technical Management Professional of the Year Award during a ceremony on March 4 at the Pentagon. The Project Director Sensors-Aerial Intelligence Technical Director, Busala was recognized for building a highly complex and enterprise-wide data interoperability architecture which provides cross-domain solutions along with state-of-the-art sensor automation capabilities. see less | View Image Page

Project Director Sensors-Aerial Intelligence (PD SAI) Technical Director Marc Busala took home the 2025 Army Acquisition Executive’s (AAE) Excellence in Leadership Engineering and Technical Management (ETM) Professional of the Year Award during a ceremony on March 4 at the Pentagon.



The annual award ceremony recognizes the people and teams across 22 categories whose hard work, creativity, and guidance deliver the next generation of capabilities to the Army. This year’s ceremony was led by the Honorable Brent G. Ingraham, Assistant Secretary of the Army of Acquisition, Logistics and Technology.



“The individuals and teams we honor represent this workforce at its best. Their achievements reflect collaboration across disciplines, sound judgement in leadership under pressure. They demonstrate what is possible when professionalism and accountability come together in execution," Ingraham said.



Busala was recognized for his work last spring leading the PD SAI Engineering Directorate in building a highly complex and enterprise-wide data interoperability architecture which provides cross-domain solutions along with state-of-the-art sensor automation capabilities.



“With a focus on open architecture standards through Marc’s efforts, PD SAI is revolutionizing the way data is gathered, shared, and used by leveraging automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to reduce the need for human intervention and enhance mission success,” said Julie Isaac, PD SAI. “Thanks to Marc’s creative thinking, we have demonstrated this capability in numerous events last year, including a recent Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center exercise, where we successfully enabled interoperability between disparate sensors, some of which did not comply with existing Joint and National standards, and were operating across different security enclaves. This has been a game changer in enabling multiple sensors to work together on the battlefield.”



By creating a common messaging framework for the sensors, sensor data was autonomously correlated behind the scenes. This environment acts as the connective tissue between sensors, data, and networks, allowing operators to focus on mission-critical tasks while improving overall operational efficiency.



The Army’s Acquisition Executive’s Excellence in Leadership Awards recognizes the performance of individuals who have clearly demonstrated exceptional mission accomplishment, selfless service to the United States, extraordinary and uncompromising professionalism, and a true commitment to the personal and professional growth of others.