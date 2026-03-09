Marc Busala Receives AAE Excellence in Leadership Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marc Busala (center), receives the 2025 Army Acquisition Executive's Excellence in Leadership Engineering and Technical Management Professional of the Year Award during a ceremony on March 4 at the Pentagon. The Project Director Sensors-Aerial Intelligence Technical Director, Busala was recognized for building a highly complex and enterprise-wide data interoperability architecture which provides cross-domain solutions along with state-of-the-art sensor automation capabilities.