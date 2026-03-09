Marc Busala (center), receives the 2025 Army Acquisition Executive's Excellence in Leadership Engineering and Technical Management Professional of the Year Award during a ceremony on March 4 at the Pentagon. The Project Director Sensors-Aerial Intelligence Technical Director, Busala was recognized for building a highly complex and enterprise-wide data interoperability architecture which provides cross-domain solutions along with state-of-the-art sensor automation capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 09:43
|Photo ID:
|9558537
|VIRIN:
|260304-O-QS702-3579
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|250.55 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marc Busala Receives AAE Excellence in Leadership Award, by Kay Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PD SAI engineer wins prestigious AAE award
