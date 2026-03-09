21st Theater Sustainment Command's 2026 Tech Symposium

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Matt Kuzara | Speaking to the attendees of the 21st Teater Sustainment Command's 2026 Tech Symposium in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, CW5 Michael Pietron, Chief Technical Advisor, C2, Future Capabilities Directorate, discusses the ongoing efforts to work with industry partners to meet the needs of the Army's communications requirements March 9, 2026. The symposium is the 21st TSC's effort to ensure that U.S> forces in the European theater are staying at the forefront of communication technologies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Kuzara) see less | View Image Page

(Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany) Communication on the battlefield has throughout history been a key to success or failure in conflict. The side who could exercise better command and control could win the day. Knowing communication’s importance, cyber Soldiers from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command brought signal branch personnel and industry partners from across the European theater to the 21st TSC 2026 Tech Symposium in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, 9-10 March 2026.

The purpose of the symposium is to work through the challenges of how does the U.S. Army adapt the latest advantages in communication technology while deterring the threats adversaries place on our military networks. “The focus I think is always interoperability. That’s the word we try to use and the most important thing to us,” said CW2 Antonio King, a Data Operations Warrant Officer with the 21st TSC NETOPS. “It’s great if you can get things sent up for you, but how do you include everyone else.”

To make sure that the Army can meet the goal of communicating across the battlespace and theater it has built networks over many years to exert command and control in coordination with our allied and partner nations. The constant problem facing the Army is how does it keep pace with advances in technologies while maintaining network security. That is why the 21st TSC’s Tech Symposium is so important. It provides a forum for signal Soldiers and industry partners to collaborate on solutions to current challenges and educating on the latest advances.

AI based systems in particular present perhaps the greatest area of growth in network advancement. To stay ahead of the advances, the Soldiers in attendance benefitted from the presence of industry partners at the symposium. The industry representatives provided insight into their latest developments and how they can help the Army.

The adage goes that the first step to solving a problem is to first identify the problem. As the challenges of staying at the cutting edge of technology require constant vigilance, the 21st TSC’s Tech Symposium helps provide the means to identify the problems. This puts the Army one step closer to solving the problem of how to have a secure and unmatched network.