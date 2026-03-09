Hawai‘i Navy Week showcases service, history, community connection

Courtesy Photo | HILO, HAWAII (2025) - Musician 1st Class Arthur Robinson, drum major, and the US Pacific Fleet Band interacts with the crowd in the 62nd Annual Merrie Monarch Festival Royal Parade in Hilo, Hawaii. Participation in this parade continues to strengthen the cultural and historical connection between Hawaii and the US Navy. Hilo, Hawaii, Apr. 26, 2025 (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Elizabeth Davis/Released) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Navy will bring more than 70 Sailors to Hawai‘i for Hawai‘i Navy Week, March 9-15, as part of the Navy Week outreach program. The Navy will partner with the communities of Honolulu and Hilo to engage residents through a weeklong series of performances, educational events, and community service projects.

Hawai‘i has played a central role in the U.S. Navy’s history for more than a century. From the establishment of Pearl Harbor as a strategic naval base in the early 1900s, to its enduring role as the heart of U.S. naval power in the Indo-Pacific, Hawai‘i has remained vital to maritime security and regional stability. There is also a substantial contribution to the state’s economy as the military is second only to tourism. Today, the Navy’s partnership with Hawai‘i is built on shared values, deep community ties, and a mutual commitment to service, stewardship, and readiness. Hawai‘i Navy Week honors that legacy while strengthening connections between Sailors and the communities they proudly serve.

Sailors from three of the state’s four namesake vessels to include Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS Hawai‘i (SSN 776), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), and Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) will serve alongside the many others stationed across the state and the community of Hawai‘i with events highlighting pride in the service and the spirit of aloha. For Sailors like Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Dorima Matin stationed at the Naval Information Warfare Training Group Fleet Intelligence Department in Washington, D.C., Navy Week is an opportunity to share the Navy with their home community.

“Participating in Navy Week is about showing people that the Navy is made up of individuals who share their values,” said Matin, a native of ‘Aiea, Hawai‘i. “I want to give back by building real connections and sharing the opportunities the Navy offers, ensuring that everyone knows we are here to support the community.”

Hawai‘i Navy Week will be led by Rear Adm. Ryan Mahelona, a native of Kāneʻohe, Hawai‘i. A graduate of Kamehameha Schools and the U.S. Naval Academy, Mahelona currently serves as deputy commander of U.S. 10th Fleet. His personal awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

“Each year, the United States Navy selects up to 15 cities to host a Navy Week in order to connect with communities, demonstrate our continued commitment to service, stewardship and partnership,” said Mahelona. “This year, I am excited that Hawai‘i Navy Week will be hosted in both Hilo and Honolulu. I am truly humbled to represent the Navy in my home state to honor many of our veterans, those who continue to serve, and to deepen the connection between the Navy and our local community.”

As the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary in 2026, Navy Weeks will embark on a celebratory “Road Trip to 250.” Navy Weeks will serve as symbolic “pit stops” across the country, highlighting the Navy’s rich history and its enduring commitment to defending freedom and supporting communities.

Navy Week Public Events Include: Honolulu:

U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Quintet at the International Market Place

Brass Band performance at Ala Moana Center Stage

IT and Cyber Fair at UH West Oahu

Swearing in/proclamation ceremony with Governor’s Office

Honolulu Festival Grand Parade

Hilo:

Woodwind Quintet performances at Rainbow Falls, Mokupāpapa Discovery Center, Pana‘ewa Zoo & Gardens and Hilo Public Library

Hua Ola Hui Carve4Vets

Rotary Club of Hilo Bay at the Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo

Meet Rear Adm. Mahelona during his Kuleana and Community Discussion

Hawai‘i Navy Week would not be possible without the continued support of local government, veterans, civic organizations, and commercial partners throughout the year. We sincerely appreciate your support. Mahalo nui. Media inquiries may be directed to Lt. Madison Kwok at madison.k.kwok.mil@us.navy.mil.

Follow Navy Outreach on social media at @NavyOutreach on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn, and join the conversation using #NavyWeek and #Freedom250.