Rev Up and Win: Exchange Giving Away a Custom Motorcycle

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving away more than $50,000 in prizes in the Monster Energy Support Our Troops Sweepstakes.

One grand-prize winner will receive a 2025 Customized motorcycle, free Monster energy drinks for one year and a $1,700 American Express gift card—a prize package worth nearly $33,000.

Fifteen runner-up winners will each receive free Monster energy drinks for one year.

Authorized military shoppers aged 18 and older may enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes through April 30.

“Our service members and their families sacrifice so much, and they deserve opportunities to be recognized and celebrated,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This sweepstakes is an exciting way to give back to those who serve with a fantastic grand prize and amazing rewards for our winners.”

Winners will be selected and notified no later than May 29. No purchase is necessary to enter. For full sweepstakes rules, visithttps://www.shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes.

Department of War and Coast Guard civilians and honorably dischargedVeterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also enter. Veterans can visithttps://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/veterans#pa to learn more about their shopping benefit. DoD civilianscan visithttps://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.

