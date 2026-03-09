Washington National Guard, Royal Thai Army Strengthen Stryker Expertise Through Leader Exchange

Courtesy Photo | SFC Samuel Mattern, 205th Regimental Training Institute, Washington Army National Guard discusses the rigging techniques of the Winch (Self) Recovery method with soldiers from the Royal Thai Army during a Stryker Leader Exchange on Feb. 2, 2026 in Chon Buri, Thailand. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

CHON BURI PROVINCE, Thailand — Six soldiers from the Washington Army National Guard partnered with members of the Royal Thai Army to conduct a Stryker Leader Course subject matter expert exchange, Jan. 19, 2026 through Feb. 6, 2026, in Ko Chan District, Chon Buri Province, Thailand. The course strengthened tactical knowledge and reinforced the long-standing relationship between the two forces.

The training brought together Washington National Guard soldiers from Joint Force Headquarters and the 1st Battalion, 205th Regimental Training Institute with Royal Thai Army Soldiers from the 11th Infantry Division, including the 111th Infantry Battalion and the 112th Stryker Regiment. The exchange was conducted as part of the State Partnership Program between Washington state and Thailand.

The Stryker Leader Course was designed to increase the Royal Thai Army’s ability to safely operate and effectively employ its Stryker vehicle fleet. Over the course of several weeks, Washington Guard instructors shared technical knowledge and practical experience with Thai Soldiers through classroom instruction and hands-on training.

Course topics covered a wide range of essential Stryker operations, including safety procedures, preventive maintenance checks and services, vehicle recovery methods, driver’s compartment operations, hand-and-arm signals, tire replacement, and hub isolation. Participants also trained on Stryker weapon systems, the Commander’s Remote Operated Weapon Station (CROWS), load planning, and vehicle movement and formations.

“This training allows us to exchange knowledge and build on the capabilities of both forces,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ricky Thomas, superintendent at the Washington Army National Guard’s Maneuver Area Training Equipment Sites at the Yakima Training Center. “Working side by side strengthens interoperability and helps ensure that soldiers are confident and capable when operating these systems.”

This iteration marked the seventh Stryker Leader Course subject matter expert exchange conducted with Royal Thai Army units since September 2022. The repeated engagements reflect the continued commitment of both militaries to developing professional skills and strengthening cooperation through regular training opportunities.

“The training increased knowledge and practical experience in operating and employing the Stryker platform with our Royal Thai Army partners, enhancing their ability to safely maneuver and sustain the vehicles in operational environments,” said Thomas. “These engagements also reinforce the enduring partnership between Washington state and Thailand through the State Partnership Program, which promotes military-to-military cooperation, shared expertise, and regional security through recurring training and exchanges.”