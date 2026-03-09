Camp Murray Unveils New Barracks Supporting Readiness and Quality of Life

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | From left to right: Mr. Adam Iwaszuk, Director, Construction Facilities Management Office, Washington National Guard, Kim Kaul, Marketing Director, KMB Architects, Andrew Hunt, Project Manager, CFMO, Forrest Roberts, Jones and Roberts Construction cut the ribbon on Building 66 barracks at Camp Murray, Wash., Feb. 19, 2026. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | From left to right: Mr. Adam Iwaszuk, Director, Construction Facilities Management...... read more read more

Soldiers, airmen and visitors now have a new place to stay on Camp Murray following the opening of newly constructed Building 66 barracks on Feb. 18, 2026. The new building is designed to support personnel attending training, on orders, for drill weekends, or visiting the installation.

“This is a significant upgrade to the 65-year-old building that was here prior,” said Mr. Adam Iwaszuk, director of the Construction Facilities Management Office. “The building was small, falling apart, insects all over, dirty and you didn’t want to stay here.”

The new building, which officially opened on Feb. 19, 2026, and already has guests reserving rooms, is a 4,000 square foot facility with 20 private rooms, private bathrooms and showers, and a common area day room. Each room provides a twin bed, coffee bar, drawers, closet, desk, television, and internet access.

“This is a great place for soldiers and airmen to come that are here for training to come back from a long day, get a hot shower, comfy bed and relax or spend time with other service members in the common area,” said Iwaszuk. Designed by KMB Architects and built by Jones & Roberts Construction, the project represents an investment in readiness for soldiers and airmen during their drill weekends and guests that come to Camp Murray for official business and leisure.

“We started this process eight years ago and to finally open this building and get our service members a quality facility to stay at a low rate is a massive win,” said Iwaszuk.

During drill weekends, units can utilize safety lodging for soldiers who live more than 50 miles from their home of record.

“We charge $40 a night for soldiers and airmen that are on orders or at drill. That is a significant discount from the cost outside the base,” said Warrant Officer 1 Mitch Potter, the housing officer for the Washington National Guard. “Our service members will have a clean, warm, and safe place to stay while ensuring they can focus on their training.”

Designed for comfort, accessibility, and efficiency, the new lodging offers a modern home away from home, reflecting the evolving needs of today’s force while reinforcing Camp Murray’s role as a hub for joint operations and collaboration across Washington’s military community.

“We don’t just serve the Guard members though, we can also rent the rooms for leisure, official business on Camp Murray, or visiting guests who are here for conferences,” said Potter.

Reservations are available by contacting Warrant Officer 1 Mitchell Potter, by emailing, mailto:ng.wa.waarng.mbx.opd-billeting@army.mil.