Take the Helm: Career Development Symposium Delivers Answers for Sailors

ARLINGTON, Va. — Want to take your career to the next level? Want to talk to your detailer in person? Are you having pay issues? The Navy’s Career Development Symposium (CDS) puts Sailors face-to-face with the people who help shape their careers.

Hosted by MyNavyHR, CDS connects Sailors directly with community managers, pay and personnel leadership, and program experts giving them answers on the spot. The intention of CDS is to give participants face-to-face interactions with the people making the decisions that directly impact careers. When Sailors understand their options, it enables them to make informed choices that benefit them and the Navy.

By attending CDS, participants can avoid lengthy email chains and waiting for returned calls. This enables Sailors to take control of their careers and allows subject matter experts to debunk common misconceptions and provide a clear path forward. MyNavyHR wants to breakdown these barriers through forums like this and help educate Sailors on their options so they walk away with a plan.

That plan can shape the next set of orders and a bright future in the Navy. Part of the symposium consists of a trade show where participants can:

Interact with Billet-Based Advancement or Senior Enlisted Marketplace experts

Explore opportunities for striking or cross-rating

Learn about benefits of recruiting and RDC duty

Discover various bonuses and special programs

Discuss commissioning opportunities like USNA or LDO/CWO paths

Force Master Chief Bill Houlihan, Navy personnel command force master chief, said events like this give Sailors a critical advantage early in their careers by arming them with tools tailored to them. Various breakout sessions allow attendees to engage with experts from myriad areas, like the U.S. Naval Community College, Navy COOL, Naval Special Warfare Development Group and more. “The Sailors who succeed are the ones who get informed early,” Houlihan said. “CDS gives them that edge. You’re not just hearing general guidance you’re getting answers specific to you.”

For many junior Sailors, career decisions can feel overwhelming. CDS simplifies the process by putting everything in one place and focusing on what matters most: the individual Sailor. One Sailor who benefitted from the symposium was Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Lee, a Sailor stationed in the Pensacola area.

“The biggest thing for me was understanding my options,” said Lee. “I didn’t realize how many programs were available — from commissioning paths to special assignments. It made me feel like I actually have control over where my career goes.”

The takeaway is simple: show up, ask questions, and take control. Whether you’re preparing to negotiate for orders or trying to expand your career tool box, the best place to do that is a CDS near you.

“This is your career, but you’re not by yourself,” said Fleet Master Chief John Walker, Manpower, Personnel, Training, and Education. “We’re here to help you understand your options and take action. The more engaged you are, the more opportunities you’ll see.”

To find out when CDS may be coming near you, visit its page on MyNavy HR.