Staff in the Spotlight: Damage Controlman Second Class Crystal Avila

Meet Damage Controlman 2nd Class (DC2) Crystal Avila, an instructor at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp.



A native of Waukegan, Illinois, Avila joined the Navy 11 years ago looking for opportunity and a way to build a more stable future for her family.



“I joined the Navy for the educational opportunities and the chance to travel and experience different cultures,” Avila said. “It’s also given my family financial stability and allowed my children to benefit from the unique experiences that come with military life.”



Before arriving at RTC, Avila served aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), USS Essex (LHD 2), USS Sampson (DDG 102), and at Afloat Training Group Pacific Northwest. Across those assignments, she developed technical expertise in damage control and shipboard firefighting—skills that now shape how she trains the Navy’s newest Sailors.



Avila said one of her earliest defining moments came during her first underway period aboard a carrier, when she experienced the scale and rhythm of life at sea for the first time.



“I had been on the ship for a few months, but my first time going underway was completely different,” she said. “Watching everyone prepare to be gone for a month made me realize how much there was to learn. I also hadn’t realized how many people a carrier can hold. By the end of that underway, I understood what I needed to prepare and even started to appreciate how peaceful it can be in the middle of the ocean.”



Inspired by stories from her recruiter, Avila chose the Damage Controlman rating—one that quickly revealed its importance to the safety of every Sailor at sea.



“The sea stories my recruiter told me about Damage Control had a big impact,” Avila said. “Being a Damage Controlman, you really learn how important our equipment and training are. It also gave me the opportunity to train other Sailors to control or mitigate casualties so everyone can make it home to their families. At the end of the day, every Sailor is a firefighter.”



At RTC, Avila serves as both an instructor and testing proctor, responsible for teaching and evaluating recruits on required academic material and Tactical Combat Casualty Care assessments.



“My job is to make sure recruits understand the material they need to succeed in boot camp,” Avila said. “Whether it’s an academic test or a TCCC assessment, attention to detail is critical. Those habits carry over into everything we do in the Navy.”



Avila’s dedication to instruction recently earned her recognition as the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Junior Instructor of the Year—an honor awarded to instructors who demonstrate exceptional performance, leadership, and mentorship in developing the next generation of warfighters.



“Being named Junior Instructor of the Year didn’t change me—it reassured me that the way I teach is making a positive impact,” Avila said. “Teaching isn’t just about delivering information. It’s about making sure Sailors understand it and retain it, because everyone learns differently.”



For Avila, the most rewarding part of her role comes from watching recruits grow in confidence throughout the training process.



“In the beginning, many recruits are shy or unsure of themselves and don’t want to participate,” she said. “But as they get closer to graduation, you see their confidence grow and the way they start working together as a team improves. Being a Sailor means being part of something bigger than yourself and learning how to work together toward one mission.”



Like many instructors, Avila said balancing time constraints while ensuring recruits fully understand complex material can be challenging.



“One of the biggest challenges is figuring out how to tailor certain topics so recruits understand them while still staying within the time we’re given for each lesson,” she said. “It’s made me more efficient and adaptable as a result.”



Avila credits her family for instilling the values that have helped her succeed throughout her naval career.



“My family taught me accountability, discipline, and respect,” she said. “My mom always emphasized taking responsibility for your actions and giving your best effort. The support from my husband and kids has also helped me stay resilient throughout my career.”



Outside of work, Avila enjoys spending time with her family and pursuing creative hobbies.



“When I have free time, I enjoy crafting on my Cricut,” she said.



Looking ahead, Avila plans to continue advancing both personally and professionally.



“My goal is to earn my bachelor’s degree,” she said. “In the next five years, I hope to either commission as an officer or be selected for Chief.”



Avila continues to support the Navy’s mission by preparing recruits with the knowledge, discipline, and confidence needed to succeed in the fleet.



Training at RTC lasts approximately nine weeks, and all enlisted Sailors begin their Navy careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.