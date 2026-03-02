(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Damage Controlman Second Class Crystal Avila

    Damage Controlman Second Class Crystal Avila

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mykala Keckeisen 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Meet Damage Controlman 2nd Class (DC2) Crystal Avila, an instructor at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 11:25
    Photo ID: 9556832
    VIRIN: 260303-N-MK109-1005
    Resolution: 6517x4345
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: WAUKEGAN, ILLINOIS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Damage Controlman Second Class Crystal Avila, by PO2 Mykala Keckeisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Staff in the Spotlight: Damage Controlman Second Class Crystal Avila

