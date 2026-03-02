Child Abuse Prevention Month: Fort Carson event to build awareness

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Family Advocacy Program at Fort Carson will kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month with a celebration for military Families April 2, 2026, from 9:30-11 a.m. in the Army Community Service Annex, building 7492.

“Child Abuse Prevention Month is a time to bring awareness to the challenges that military children may face when it comes to possible neglect and abuse,” said Kimberly Bell, a New Parent Support Program home visitor and registered nurse.

The event is open to all Fort Carson Families but is geared toward parents and children under 3 years old. In keeping with this year’s theme, “Safari Adventure,” there will be a small live petting zoo and a book reading of “The Giraffe who Found Its Spots” by Adisan Books. Children will go home with a copy of the book and a stuffed animal, while supplies last.

“Animals are always something that children and adults love and enjoy,” said Bell, who came up with the inspiration for this year’s theme. “I thought that it would be a great way to decorate our building and make it feel like you’re walking into a safari and going on an adventure with us.”

The event also features games, crafts, bubbles, music, an egg hunt and a photo booth.

“The intent of the event is giving awareness to our community and to share community resources to help prevent child abuse in the future,” said Crystal Nierman, New Parent Support Program home visitor and registered nurse. Organizations and community partners expected to attend and share resources are the Exceptional Family Member Program, Army Community Service Financial Readiness, Go Therapy Dogs, Fort Carson Child and Youth Services, El Paso County Public Health and Directorate of Emergency Services.

Nierman hopes parents see the event as an opportunity to connect with their children and other parents. “It’s an event for both the kids and the parents, and we just want them to interact and have fun with each other and meet other families as well,” Nierman said.

To learn more about the upcoming celebration or parent support classes, call 866-804-8763.