2d TSB Engages at 2026 DISA Warfighter Summit

Courtesy Photo | Attendees pose for a photo during the 2026 DISA Warfighter Summit in Garmisch, Germany, February 10, 2026. Senior leaders from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade joined top officials from United States Africa Command, United States European Command, the Defense Information Systems Agency, and various military service components to discuss theater-specific communications needs and advancing joint efforts to enhance operational effectiveness across commands. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

GARMISCH, Germany — Senior leaders from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade joined top officials from United States Africa Command, United States European Command, the Defense Information Systems Agency, and various military service components at the 2026 DISA Warfighter Summit, held in Garmisch, Germany, from February 9 to 12, 2026.

The event served as a critical forum for discussing theater-specific communications needs and advancing joint efforts to enhance operational effectiveness across commands.

Key capabilities such as transport and hybrid cloud hosting topped the agenda, with DISA highlighting ongoing development of new offerings to support combatant commands.

Notably, DISA’s evolving transport strategies are designed to complement the U.S. Army’s current work with the Army Global Unified Network, ensuring a unified approach to connectivity and data flow.

One persistent challenge — Multi-Partner Environment operations — remains complex, but the summit provided clarity on the current state of DISA’s MPE solutions and underscored the need for tailored adjustments to meet theater demands.

Leaders also identified data sharing and network operations as critical interagency priorities.

While organizations are racing to build a comprehensive Common Operational Picture through emerging platforms, the summit revealed significant redundancy in these efforts.

To address this, the Europe/Africa DoDIN Operations Center and DISA-Europe committed to doubling down on collaboration in data sharing, aiming to foster a unified understanding to improve network operations.

As the summit concluded, participants departed with a renewed sense of purpose and clearer direction for achieving integrated communications across theaters.