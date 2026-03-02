2d TSB Engages at 2026 DISA Warfighter Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees pose for a photo during the 2026 DISA Warfighter Summit in Garmisch, Germany, February 10, 2026. Senior leaders from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade joined top officials from United States Africa Command, United States European Command, the Defense Information Systems Agency, and various military service components to discuss theater-specific communications needs and advancing joint efforts to enhance operational effectiveness across commands. (Courtesy photo)