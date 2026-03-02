U.S. Space Forces - Korea launches space component operations for Freedom Shield 26

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- U.S. Space Forces - Korea kicked off space component operations for Freedom Shield 26, an annual defense-focused exercise conducted by the Republic of Korea and United States, in collaboration with the United Nations Command from March 9-19, 2026.

FS26 is a combined, joint, all-domain military training exercise that integrates ground, air, naval, space, cyber, and information elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat situations.

For the space component, SPACEFOR-KOR will conduct Combined Joint All Domain Operations, integrating space capabilities across U.S.-ROK forces in the Korean Theater of Operations. This focus includes the full spectrum of combined, multinational space planning, coordination, and execution to enable freedom of action in the space domain and deliver combined space effects.

SPACEFOR-KOR will also, once again, stand up a round-the-clock Joint Commercial Operations center. Building upon progress from FS25, the JCO center will be responsible for providing data from commercial partners to augment military capabilities for Space Domain Awareness and Orbital Warfare.

“Our focus during this exercise is unequivocal: to sharpen our ability to deliver integrated and decisive space effects for the combined, joint force,” said U.S. Space Force Col. John Patrick, SPACEFOR-KOR commander. “This training ensures that we can operate as one team to deter aggression and maintain stability in the region.”

To mirror the demands of a real-world contingency, surge forces across the Department of the Air Force are more than doubling SPACEFOR-KOR's staffing. This enables the command to rehearse 24/7 operations across all Space Mission Areas, stress-test procedures and validate its ability to scale operations rapidly.

“Our surge forces are not just participating; they are rehearsing the full spectrum of contingency space operations and validating our ability to defend the Korean Peninsula in the space domain,” said U.S. Space Force Maj. Dillon Hagerty, SPACEFOR-KOR director of force development. “They are bringing with them their subject matter expertise to refine operational plans and enhance the command’s ability to ‘Fight Tonight.’”

In accordance with the Mutual Defense Treaty and the Armistice Agreement, FS26 prepares forces to respond to a range of emerging threats, including cyber warfare, missile defense, and asymmetric tactics. The exercise is a visible demonstration of the ironclad commitment to defend the U.S. homeland and its allies in the region and to securing our Nation's interests in, from, and to space.