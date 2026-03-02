Task Force Gladiator: 960th Cyberspace Wing's Innovation Engine for Future Conflicts

Photo By Samantha Mathison | The 960th Cyberspace Wing emblem cover image created Jan. 19, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force image by Samantha Mathison) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – The 960th Cyberspace Wing is pioneering a new approach to complex warfare challenges through its innovative hub, Task Force-Gladiator, which has rapidly evolved from a specialized test platform into the wing's primary execution and planning arm.

Initially formed to address a critical need in Offensive Cyberspace Operations (OCO), the task force was designed to leverage the deep and diverse talent pool of Reserve Citizen Airmen from within the wing. Its first major challenge was to prove that a Reserve unit could build and sustain a qualified OCO mission from the ground up.

The unit delivered results with remarkable speed and agility.

"We were given a challenge: prove the concept for a Reserve-led offensive cyberspace operations unit," said Lt. Col. Kimberly Freeman, Task Force-Gladiator Commander. "Our team not only met that challenge but did it in half the projected time. That success laid the groundwork for the first-ever Reserve OCO unit and proved what's possible when we trust and empower our Airmen."

This achievement demonstrated a new model for integrating cyber, intelligence, and information warfare capabilities. The success has not gone unnoticed by wing leadership, who saw the potential to apply the task force's agile methodology to a broader set of problems.

Col. Joshua Garrison, 960th Cyberspace Wing Commander, highlighted the strategic importance of the task force's evolution.

"Task Force-Gladiator is a testament to the ingenuity and talent we have in our Reserve Citizen Airmen," Garrison said. "We are using it not only to tackle some of the Air Force's toughest challenges but also to transform for future initiatives and opportunities. The team delivered, and we've now expanded that model to be our primary engine for innovation across the wing."

With its new mandate, Task Force Gladiator is restructuring to align with the wing's strategic vision. This posture enables it to take on new and ambiguous missions, placing its members at the forefront of emerging technology and warfare tactics.

The task force’s leadership is focused on maintaining momentum and exploring uncharted territory.

"What's exciting about Task Force-Gladiator is that we're a launchpad," said Capt. Andrew Altizer, the task force's Deputy Commander. "We're diving into new mission sets where the solutions aren't clearly defined, even for the active component. We get to be at the cutting edge, moving at a sprinter’s pace to deliver new capabilities for the warfighter."

As Task Force-Gladiator continues its work, it serves as a powerful example of how the Air Force Reserve is adapting to the modern battlefield, proving that agility and innovation are key to confronting the challenges of today and tomorrow.