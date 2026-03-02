Nashville District employees receive Star of Life Awards

Photo By Summer Thatcher | Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander (Right), presents 2025 Star of Life Awards March 5, 2026, from the USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division commander to Case Eaton (Left), Alex Hays (Second from Left), and Kevin Reuter during a ceremony at the district headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. The awards recognize this team’s combined efforts to rescue a distressed kayaker above Barkley Dam June 17, 2025, on the Cumberland River in Kuttawa, Kentucky. Chris Meeks was also recognized but not present at the ceremony. (USACE Photo by Summer Thatcher) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 6, 2026) – In a ceremony marked by gratitude and somber reflection, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander presented "Star of Life" awards yesterday to seven employees whose quick thinking and decisive actions saved lives at three Cumberland River dams in 2025.

Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique presented the honors on behalf of Col. Dan Herlihy, USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division commander.

“We haven’t gone a summer across USACE without a public fatality,” Guandique noted, emphasizing that the response efforts by these heroes turned potential tragedies into stories of survival.

Rescuing a sinking kayaker at Barkley Dam

On June 17, 2025, at the Barkley Power Plant in Kuttawa, Kentucky, a contractor heard desperate cries for help. A kayaker was taking on water and sinking on the upstream side of the dam.

Star of Life recipients Case Eaton, Alex Hays, Kevin Reuter, and Chris Meeks immediately jumped into action. As the kayaker struggled to swim toward debris with a dog in tow, the team battled strong currents by shutting down generator units and closing spillway gates. After calling 911, the team deployed a life ring, successfully pulling both the kayaker and the dog to the shoreline. Park rangers later arrived to recover the vessel and gear.

A close call at Cheatham Lock and Dam

Disaster nearly struck again on July 11, 2025, in Ashland City, Tennessee. Joseph Traughber and Danny Brewington spotted a recreational vessel drifting without power toward the hydropower turbine intakes. In a moment of panic, one of the boaters jumped into the water without a life jacket to try and pull the boat toward the lock wall.

Recognizing the immediate danger, Traughber and Brewington donned their own life jackets and rushed to the upper riverside wall. They instructed the swimmer to re-board the vessel and executed a perfect rope toss. The duo then hauled the vessel and its passengers to safety, where park rangers took over to move the boat to a secure location.

Late night rescue at Wolf Creek Dam Late in the evening on July 25, 2025, Joey Murray spotted a capsized 16-foot boat in the tailwaters of the Wolf Creek Power Plant in Jamestown, Kentucky. Three people were overboard in dangerously cold, turbulent water.

While two individuals managed to self-rescue, the third was overcome by the current and began showing signs of hypothermia. Murray acted instantly, closing the open sluice gate to calm the water and throwing a life ring at the victim. He kept the individual alert and engaged until a rescue boat arrived, a critical intervention that directly saved the person’s life.

Why water safety matters

The Nashville District manages 10 lakes in the Cumberland River Basin, attracting an average of 23 million visitors annually. Despite safety efforts, 14 public fatalities occurred in the district’s area of operations in 2024 — most involving victims who were not wearing life jackets.

“All seven of these individuals used their training and knowledge of water rescue procedures to make decisive actions during stressful situations,” said John Malone, natural resource specialist. Tim Dunn, Nashville District Operations Division deputy chief, expressed the district's collective pride during the citation reading. “There are times when you have the responsibility to act, and we just can't be prouder of what each and every one of you did.”

The Star of Life Award is a prestigious honor reserved for Corps employees or volunteers whose actions directly prevent injuries and fatalities on Corps-managed lakes and public lands.

The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website athttps://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook athttp://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorpsand on X (formerly Twitter) athttp://www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities athttps://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.