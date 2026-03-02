USAF arrives in Norway for Cold Response 26

Your browser does not support the audio element.

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – U.S. Air Force Airmen and a variety of aircraft arrived at multiple locations in Norway to participate in Cold Response 26, a Norwegian-led, regularly scheduled exercise designed to enhance Allied defense and deterrence capabilities in an intense and challenging Arctic environment.

Exercise operations are occurring in the air, land, sea, cyber and space domains making Cold Response 26 a highly realistic joint exercise demonstrating the power of NATO’s collective defense abilities, where all members are sharing the burden and contributing to regional security on the Northern Flank. This exercise enhances the joint force’s ability to protect the homeland by safeguarding a security perimeter far from American shores.

F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, will fly out of Ørland, Norway, and provide formidable combat power and projection, while HH-60W Jolly Green IIs assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, and HC-130J Combat King IIs assigned to Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, will fly out of Bardufoss, Norway, and provide combat search and rescue in both Norway and Sweden.

KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, will provide aerial refueling to U.S. and Allied aircraft, with a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to March Air Reserve Base, Calif., providing airlift capabilities. Both aircraft will be flying out of Sola, Norway.

The exercise is Norway’s largest military exercise in 2026 and includes over 25,000 personnel fromover a dozen nations and organizations, includingCanada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, the United States and NATO.

Cold Response 26 aims to strengthen U.S. and Allied combat power, sustain our lethal forces, deter hostile actions and develop advanced warfighting capabilities in the Arctic to ensure the U.S. maintains a strategic advantage in a vital geopolitical region and stands ready to defeat threats against the homeland from abroad.

For media queries and/or more information, please contact USAFE-AFAFRICA Public Affairs at mailto:usafepao.pao@us.af.mil or after-hours mailto:usafepa.pastaffdutyofficer@us.af.mil.

For photos and videos please visit the Cold Response DVIDS Feature Page at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/ColdResponse.