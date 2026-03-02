‘Step Into Japan’ program helps Army newcomers build bonds while exploring their host country

Photo By Noriko Kudo | William Peppard, left, deputy director of Emergency Services at Camp Zama and a volunteer guide for the “Step Into Japan” program, explains the cultural background during a visit to a shrine in Enoshima, Japan, during a tour held Feb. 7. see less | View Image Page

FUJISAWA, Japan – “This was a gateway to a new life overseas.”

Staff Sgt. Paulo Dasilva, recently assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity – Japan at Camp Zama, had that to say after participating in the installation’s “Step Into Japan” program.

The program, part of the installation’s suicide prevention efforts, is meant to guide newly assigned Soldiers and their families outside the gates and into Japan. Moving beyond traditional classroom briefings, the program is designed to transform the anxiety of being in a new place into connection by having participants familiarize themselves with Japan’s railway system and explore their community.

Leslie Noel, Camp Zama’s Army Substance Abuse Program specialist, said the ASAP team recognized a silent challenge in the community: For some Soldiers and families, the world beyond Camp Zama could feel out of reach. Isolation and the stress of a foreign environment were more than just inconveniences, Noel said — they could become risks to mental health and resilience.

“The program aims to strengthen protective factors such as connections, a sense of being understood and supported, reduced isolation, and a sense of belonging and purpose,” Noel said. “It is in direct alignment with the garrison commander’s priority of building community trust.”

As Noel observed during last month’s “Step Into Japan” trip, the impact was visible. Attendees exchanged contact information with each other and began building the very support systems Noel says help prevent high-risk behaviors.

Noel said the program serves the dual purposes of “providing practical skills to navigate a new country while fostering community trust.”

“I signed up to bridge the gap between the familiar and the unknown, seeking to immerse my family in their new surroundings,” Dasilva said. “In doing this, we gained more comfort and confidence in using the rail system that Japan offers.”

The experience proved to be transformative, Dasilva said. While the breathtaking scenery of Enoshima Island captured their hearts, the true value laid in the newfound confidence he said he and his family gained.

“The ‘Step Into Japan’ program showed us that there is an abundance to do in Japan, and we are truly blessed to be here to experience the culture,” he said. “Exposure to the world instead of what’s familiar is a treasure that we cherish that our son is getting to see.”

Capt. Britney Gray, assigned to the 765th Transportation Battalion since October 2025, said the program provided her with the meaningful first step necessary to begin her tour in Japan in earnest.

Through the trip, Gray said she gained many connections while also enjoying the sightseeing and gaining a deeper understanding of things like Japanese etiquette. More importantly, the value of the program for her came with the realization that she is part of a community that cares.

“This program is proof to me that there are people in this community who care enough to educate others on what’s around them,” she said. “It was an introduction to the life I can enjoy here in Japan for the next few years.”

“‘Step Into Japan’ is more than a tour,” Staff Sgt. Joshua Nelson, the co-organizer of the program, said. “The purpose is to help integrate new and existing community members into the Camp Zama community, build confidence, develop relationships, explore destinations in Japan, and educate people on the culture of Japan.”

Since the program’s inception in March 2025, Nelson has watched the program transform many formerly hesitant people into those who are now eager to explore.

This was on full display during the most recent tour in early February. Despite a forecast of snow and freezing temperatures on the day, a record-breaking 24 participants joined the journey. Nelson said he witnessed a powerful shift as both newcomers, long-term residents and volunteers started to shed their apprehensions and began bonding with each other.

“The best part of the event was witnessing the smiles, laughs and the ‘Wow!’ expressions throughout the day as the participants saw the unique landscapes, shrines, temples and architecture, and truly ‘stepped into Japan,’” he said.

In bringing the community together and breaking down the barriers of rank, culture and language, the program has successfully empowered community members to find support systems, friends and the courage to navigate their new home, Nelson said.