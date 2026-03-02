(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Step Into Japan’ program helps Army newcomers build bonds while exploring their host country [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ‘Step Into Japan’ program helps Army newcomers build bonds while exploring their host country

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama community members and participants in Camp Zama’s “Step Into Japan” program pose for a group photo at the “Ofuna Kanonji” statue during a tour held Feb. 7.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 01:21
    Photo ID: 9552090
    VIRIN: 260207-A-HP857-8565
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 316.47 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Step Into Japan’ program helps Army newcomers build bonds while exploring their host country [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ‘Step Into Japan’ program helps Army newcomers build bonds while exploring their host country
    ‘Step Into Japan’ program helps Army newcomers build bonds while exploring their host country
    ‘Step Into Japan’ program helps Army newcomers build bonds while exploring their host country
    ‘Step Into Japan’ program helps Army newcomers build bonds while exploring their host country

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ‘Step Into Japan’ program helps Army newcomers build bonds while exploring their host country

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery