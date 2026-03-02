AMCOM update to AMC highlights workforce capabilities, modernization and AI

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command delivered an update to senior Army Materiel Command leadership, highlighting progress and priorities aligned to the theme Delivering Ready Combat Formations.

Led by AMCOM commander Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, the major subordinate command update was presented to AMC commander Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan.



The briefing opened with recognition of six AMCOM civilian employees for contributions and innovations that have improved readiness, efficiency and mission execution across the command.



AMCOM leaders emphasized workforce shaping efforts focused on maintaining the right balance of skills and capacity across the enterprise. Civilian employee strength at AMCOM headquarters and subordinate organizations — including the U.S. Army Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Activity; Letterkenny Army Depot; Corpus Christi Army Depot; the Security Assistance Management Directorate; and the AMCOM Combined Logistics Command — was reviewed alongside workforce optimization initiatives. Leaders also discussed outcomes of the Deferred Resignation Program and other tools used to responsibly manage personnel levels while sustaining critical capabilities.



An advanced manufacturing update highlighted expanded use of additive manufacturing, including 3D printing of parts, to reduce lead times, lower costs and improve supply chain resilience. Process improvements tied to these efforts were noted as key enablers for readiness.



The Business Transformation Office provided an overview of artificial intelligence developments and integration across AMCOM. Officials discussed how AI-enabled tools are supporting predictive maintenance, inventory management and component evaluation, as well as enhancing predictive oversight to improve fleet maintenance and overall readiness.



AMCOM’s organizational structure management efforts were also outlined, with leaders citing streamlined processes designed to accelerate decision-making and better align resources with operational demands.

The briefing included an update on the MV-75 sustainment strategy. Select artisans and logistics assistance representatives will conduct training and maintenance on the V-22 Osprey to prepare the workforce and infrastructure to support tiltrotor vertical takeoff aircraft.



Depot updates focused on workload, efficiency and cost reduction initiatives. At Corpus Christi Army Depot, leaders highlighted efforts to reduce costs, build partnerships and improve production efficiency. Updates from Letterkenny Army Depot addressed current workload and expanding capabilities, along with measures being implemented to reduce expenses and streamline operations.



AMCOM concluded the update with a look ahead at future workload projections and potential risks to mission execution, underscoring continued focus on modernization, workforce readiness and disciplined resource management to support ready combat formations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2026 Date Posted: 03.05.2026 Story ID: 559495 This work, AMCOM update to AMC highlights workforce capabilities, modernization and AI, by Nicholas Janeway