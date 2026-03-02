AMCOM update to AMC highlights workforce capabilities, modernization and AI

Don Nitti, AMCOM deputy to the commanding general, left, briefs Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, AMC commanding general, and Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, AMCOM commanding general, during the AMCOM major subordinate command update in the Sparkman Center on March 3.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 16:26
|Photo ID:
|9551421
|VIRIN:
|260303-O-CT301-2755
|Resolution:
|6407x3664
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
