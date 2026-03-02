NTAG Empire State Recruiter in the Spotlight

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Srija Rai | 262602-N-SR028-1003 GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK, United States (Mar 4, 2026) Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Corey Turchin is Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Empire State's Recruiter in the Spotlight, March. 2026. Recruiter in the Spotlight highlights one outstanding recruiter at NTAG Empire State. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State is one of 26 NTAGs under Navy Recruiting Command. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, it includes 42 recruiting stations and encompasses New York City, Long Island and northern New Jersey, with additional locations in Germany and Italy. The command's mission is to attract and recruit qualified candidates to serve in the United States Navy. see less | View Image Page

Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Corey Turchin graduated high school in a small Vermont town with no plans for the future. Now, nearly six years later, he is guiding others toward one.

Turchin said he joined the Navy in part to honor a family legacy of service. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather all served as machinist's mates. He was recruited from Burlington, Vermont, and enlisted nearly six years ago.

"The Navy gave me direction, and now I get to show other kids they have options beyond the traditional college path," he said.

After enlisting, Turchin qualified as an air traffic controller and reported to Naval Air Station Lakehurst, New Jersey. He transitioned to recruiting duty in June 2025, choosing to remain in New Jersey to stay connected to the community and friendships he had built there.

When asked why recruiting matters to him, Turchin said he sees firsthand during school visits how many smart and capable students face financial barriers to college or simply do not know what comes next after graduation.

"It gives opportunities to kids who are smart and capable for a skillful life or career," he said. "The Navy can take a person with less experience coming out of high school, teach them skills, take them to different places in the world and give them something transferable later in their career. That is similar to what happened to me."

He said that is what keeps him motivated, being able to show those students that options exist beyond what they may have already considered. “The Navy can take a person with less experience coming out of high school, teach them skills, take them to different places in the world and give them something transferable later in their career." Turchin said the Navy also helped build his confidence in communicating with people, a skill he said carries over directly into his work as a recruiter. He added that he connects with applicants by finding common ground through shared interests, particularly sports and outdoor activities.

One of his most memorable recruiting experiences involved an applicant who initially failed the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery. After a long conversation during the drive home from the Military Entrance Processing Station, the applicant found new motivation.

"He didn't think he was capable of a better score," Turchin said. "After our talk, and a little push he was more motivated than ever. He passed the test a month later and earned a $10,000 bonus."

When asked about his recruiting technique, Turchin said consistency is key. "You have to be persistent with your follow-ups," he said. "Keep making the calls even if there is only a small amount of interest."

He also emphasized the value of building relationships with local schools and communities, saying those connections make it easier to reach future Sailors and establish trust over time.

Turchin said one of the biggest challenges he faced early in recruiting initially was managing his workload while keeping up with production goals. "I overcame this by locking in on making a quality planner every week so I can properly manage my time," he said. This helped him stay on track and has carried over into his personal life as well, allowing him to make time for himself outside of work.

Beyond his primary duties, Turchin serves as a command fitness leader and as secretary of his command's Morale, Welfare and Recreation committee. He said he tries to stay equally active outside of work, coaching kids in community for runs and workouts and volunteering his time locally. He also stays involved with his school's wrestling and football teams and is a member of his local rock-climbing gym.

"Fitness is my strength and passion," he said. "Having yearly physical readiness tests and becoming a command fitness leader have pushed me to maintain a higher standard for myself and push others to a higher standard." Among his near-term professional goals, Turchin said he is working toward advancing to first class petty officer and hopes to join the Warrior Challenge team. As for personal goals, he plans to pursue an undergraduate degree in aviation management and obtain his pilot's license, with the aim of flying both with the Navy and as a civilian. He hopes to complete his recruiting tour in 2028 and move to a command in Europe or San Diego.

For those considering military service, Turchin's advice is straightforward.

"Let your recruiter know exactly what you want and show them that you're willing to put in the effort to get it," he said.

We asked if he had any final comments and Turchin, who is currently training for his third marathon, offered one last note:

"Follow me on Strava," he said.

