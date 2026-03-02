Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Corey Turchin is selected as NTAG Empire State Recruiter in the Spotlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

262602-N-SR028-1003 GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK, United States (Mar 4, 2026) Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Corey Turchin is Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Empire State's Recruiter in the Spotlight, March. 2026. Recruiter in the Spotlight highlights one outstanding recruiter at NTAG Empire State. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State is one of 26 NTAGs under Navy Recruiting Command. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, it includes 42 recruiting stations and encompasses New York City, Long Island and northern New Jersey, with additional locations in Germany and Italy. The command's mission is to attract and recruit qualified candidates to serve in the United States Navy.