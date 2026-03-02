(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Corey Turchin is selected as NTAG Empire State Recruiter in the Spotlight

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Corey Turchin is selected as NTAG Empire State Recruiter in the Spotlight

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Srija Rai 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State

    262602-N-SR028-1003 GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK, United States (Mar 4, 2026) Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Corey Turchin is Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Empire State's Recruiter in the Spotlight, March. 2026. Recruiter in the Spotlight highlights one outstanding recruiter at NTAG Empire State. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State is one of 26 NTAGs under Navy Recruiting Command. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, it includes 42 recruiting stations and encompasses New York City, Long Island and northern New Jersey, with additional locations in Germany and Italy. The command's mission is to attract and recruit qualified candidates to serve in the United States Navy.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 16:02
    Photo ID: 9551390
    VIRIN: 262602-N-SR028-1004
    Resolution: 427x640
    Size: 62.18 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Corey Turchin is selected as NTAG Empire State Recruiter in the Spotlight, by PO2 Srija Rai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NTAG Empire State Recruiter in the Spotlight

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery