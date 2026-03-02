Exchange and NBCUniversal Team Up to Provide Service Members with Free Streaming of the Milan Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games

Photo By Chris Ward | @shopmyexchange and NBCUniversal are providing service members and Veterans worldwide free streaming of the Milan Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games through ShopMyExchange.com. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3aQ see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – No matter where they are in the world, service members and Veterans can stream NBCUniversal’s coverage of the https://flic.kr/p/2rZoDQZ from their personal devices and computers through ShopMyExchange.com.

The Paralympic Winter Games will take place from March 6 to March 15. Through an arrangement between the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and NBCUniversal, service members and Veterans worldwide can stream more than 270 hours of the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games. Throughout the Games, fans can watch more than 660 athletes from more than 50 countries and territories compete across six sports and 79 medal events.

Viewers can access NBCUniversal’s coverage from their computers or personal devices by visiting NBCParalympics.com and the NBC Sports App (U.S. only) and choosing the Exchange as their service provider. To verify eligibility, an active ShopMyExchange.com account will be required. Content rights restrictions will also apply to OCONUS locations where on-base residents must subscribe to internet service through an authorized provider.

Additional information is available on the Exchange’s https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/winter-olympics. For more information on how to watch NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, click https://www.nbcolympics.com/paralympic-games.

