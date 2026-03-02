NMRTU Portsmouth Medics Drill for Shipyard, Submarine Emergencies

Photo By Lt. Sydney Wall | 260219-N-OV429-1002 KITTERY, Maine (19 Feb 2026) – Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Sydney Wall | 260219-N-OV429-1002 KITTERY, Maine (19 Feb 2026) – Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Portsmouth triage and treat a simulated victims during a mass casualty exercise. The high-stakes drill tested the team’s ability to respond to a major shipyard or submarine incident, honing the clinical skills and teamwork necessary to ensure Fleet readiness. (U.S. Navy Photo by Cmdr. Jenny Paul) see less | View Image Page

KITTERY, Maine.– In the high-stakes environment of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, a medical emergency can happen in an instant. Whether it’s an industrial accident or an incident aboard a submarine, the first response must be fast and decisive. For the Sailors at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Portsmouth, being prepared for that moment is the core of their mission.



To sharpen that response, NMRTU Portsmouth recently transformed its primary care clinic into a dynamic mass casualty training exercise. The drill was meticulously designed to build the two sides of medical readiness: honing the individual skills of the medical team while ensuring their collective ability to save lives and support the warfighter.



The command drill coordinator, Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hickey, shared the crucial elements that were tested, communication, documentation, resource utilization and effective patient flow.



“By receiving feedback from both our clinical and non-clinical staff, we will be able to better leverage our team strengths and be more successful in adapting to the uncertainty of mass casualty scenarios,” said Hickey.

As a clinic primarily focused on occupational health and primary care, it operates without an emergency room or urgent care center. This reality places a premium on maintaining a high state of readiness through regular training. The command must be adept at triaging patients, managing minor injuries, stabilizing patients for transfer to a higher level of care, and coordinating seamless follow-up. The recent drill, which successfully processed dozens of simulated casualties, rigorously tested these exact skills.



"Exercises like these are not just about triage and treatment—they're about building muscle memory, strengthening communication, and staying sharp for real-world contingencies," said Cmdr. Jenny Paul, NMRTU Portsmouth’s Officer in Charge. “We are committed to building a stronger and more ready medical team”.

By simulating the types of casualties that could emerge from the supported shipyard and submarine commands, personnel not only sharpen their clinical skills but these skills will ensure the survivability and readiness of the Warfighters it serves.



“Training exercises such as this provide opportunities for our staff to apply teamwork, critical thinking, and technical skills in a simulated real-world scenario,” said Master Chief Maxwell McGill, NMRTU Portmouth’s Senior Enlisted Leader. “These ‘reps and sets’ combat complacency and ensure our staff is focused on readiness for the future fight. Practice makes permanent!”



The comprehensive engagement of both clinical and administrative team was a testament to the unit's commitment, boosting confidence and capability across the command, and solidifying NMRTU Portsmouth's role as a key enabler of Fleet readiness.



NMRTC New England provides operational training to healthcare professionals through healthcare delivery to optimize both medical staff and Warfighter and readiness.



Naval Branch Health Clinic Portsmouth, NH is a branch clinic of Naval Health Clinic New England (NHCNE). NHCNE is the comprehensive health care system for the U.S. Navy in the Northeast region, providing medical care to 70,000 eligible beneficiaries.