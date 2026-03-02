The Unseen Readiness Mission: How DHA and Navy Medicine Propelled the USS Cheyenne Return to the Fleet

Photo By Lt. Sydney Wall | 251201-N-OV429-1001 KITTERY, Maine (01 Dec. 2025) – Lt. Jacob Springer and Hospital...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Sydney Wall | 251201-N-OV429-1001 KITTERY, Maine (01 Dec. 2025) – Lt. Jacob Springer and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Tyler Vartuli are recognized by the Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Mark Rostedt of the USS Cheyenne (SSN 773), a Los Angeles-class attack submarine, for their critical role in the submarine's successful return to the Fleet. As Navy Medicine personnel from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, their work at the DHA-supported Naval Branch Health Clinic Portsmouth exemplifies the powerful interoperability that directly generates warfighting readiness for the nation's silent service. (U.S. Navy Photo by Cmdr. Jenny Paul). see less | View Image Page

KITTERY, Maine – The recent, successful return of the USS Cheyenne (SSN 773), a Los Angeles-class attack submarine, to the fleet from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) marks a major milestone in naval readiness. After an extensive refueling overhaul, the Los Angeles-class submarine’s departure for sea trials, is a testament to the thousands of shipyard personnel and Sailors who operate and modernized this critical warfighting asset.



Beneath the headlines of repairs and upgrades lies a different kind of readiness mission—executed through the vital interoperability of the Defense Health Agency (DHA) and Navy Medicine.



This critical task falls to a dedicated team at Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Portsmouth, New Hampshire a DHA-supported facility. The active duty Navy Medicine personnel who power this mission are assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command New England, but execute their duties within the clinic, creating a seamless partnership focused on a single goal: ensuring the medical and dental readiness of every person on board Cheyenne.



Their mission begins months before the submarine leaves the pier. “Our job is to mitigate medical emergencies that could jeopardize the underway journey, by ensuring the crew and civilian ship riders have been appropriately screened and are medically cleared for the rigors of sea trials,” said Hospital Corpsman Second Class, Tyler Vartuli, who serves as the clinic’s readiness liaison.



This means they ensure every submariner is up-to-date on their health and dental exams and any concerning medical condition is appropriately evaluated and treated. A seemingly minor issue can escalate into a debilitating medical emergency under the unique pressures of the undersea environment, potentially compromising a critical watchstander and the mission itself.



Undersea Medicine Officer (UMO) Lt. Jacob Springer, explained, “In addition to the extremes of the submarine environment and occupational stressors, submarine duty occurs in the most austere setting, particularly when at a classified depth and speed,” he said.



“There is no timely access to medical treatment, so there is a high bar for being fit for duty for the nations silent service.”



The readiness team, composed of Navy Medicine experts, collaborates with the submarine’s experienced Independent Duty Corpsman (IDC) to meticulously track compliance, schedule appointments, and manage treatments to ensure no Sailor is left medically unqualified.



The scope of this medical oversight extends beyond the uniformed crew. During the Cheyenne's crucial sea trials, numerous PNSY civilian personnel, engineers, and technical experts aboard to validate repairs and upgrades. These individuals also require thorough medical screening. The UMO and the clinic’s Occupational Health team work closely with the submarine and shipyard project coordinators to review medical histories and certify each civilian is fit for the demanding rigors of undersea service.



NBHC Officer in Charge, Cmdr. Jenny Paul, highlighted the synergy between the organizations. “The success of this evolution is a direct reflection of the expert communication and adaptability demonstrated by our medical, fleet and shipyard partners.”



“Their dedicated efforts improved the clearance process, ensured stakeholders were informed, and minimized operational risks,” she said.

The behind-the-scenes work of the Navy Medicine readiness team is a foundational pillar of that success, ensuring that when a submarine returns to the fleet, every hand on board is healthy, ready, and able to answer the nation's call.



NMRTC New England provides operational training to healthcare professionals through healthcare delivery to optimize both medical staff and Warfighter and readiness.



Naval Branch Health Clinic Portsmouth, NH is a branch clinic of Naval Health Clinic New England (NHCNE). NHCNE is the comprehensive health care system for the U.S. Navy in the Northeast region, providing medical care to 70,000 eligible beneficiaries.