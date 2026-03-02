Lockhart receives GEN William G.T. Tuttle Jr Award for his leadership in transforming DeCA’s global logistics network

Photo By Kevin Robinson | Joel L. Lockhart (right) receives the GEN Tuttle Award from Lt. Gen. William Mark Faulkner (USMC, Retired), President, Institute for Defense and Business (IDB). (IDB photo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Kevin Robinson | Joel L. Lockhart (right) receives the GEN Tuttle Award from Lt. Gen. William Mark...... read more read more

By DeCA Corporate Communications

FORT LEE, Va. – Talk to logisticians and they’ll quickly tell you: Nothing moves without logistics. That’s why the GEN William G.T. Tuttle Jr. Award for Business Acumen in Defense and Government is such a prestigious honor for the members of that community.

The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Joel L. Lockhart, director of the Supply Chain Directorate, was presented with the 2026 GEN Tuttle Award in a ceremony at the 40th Annual National Logistics Forum, Feb. 17, in Tampa, Florida.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to receive the GEN William G.T. Tuttle, Jr. Award,” Lockhart said. “To me, this recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the many talented individuals I’ve had the privilege of working with throughout my career.

“It’s a testament to our shared commitment to advancing logistics excellence and ensuring our defense supply chains are as resilient and responsive as possible,” he added. “This award is as much theirs as it is mine.”

The GEN Tuttle Award is presented by the https://www.idb.org/ (IDB), a non-profit educational organization for government, military and private industry leaders. The award, first given in 2011, honors IDB alumni like Lockhart and their contributions to logistics in the following areas:

· Impact to national defense – enhancing readiness and strategic outcomes · Process efficiency – improving systems and reinvesting resources toward areas of growing need · Return on investment – demonstrating measurable business acumen within a complex federal environment

DeCA Director and CEO John Hall, a career quartermaster like Lockhart, can appreciate the award’s significance. Hall also joined Lockhart as a 2023 inductee in the Army Quartermaster Hall of Fame.

“We at DeCA are proud of Joel and congratulate him on being a GEN Tuttle awardee because it acknowledges what we see every day: his leadership, professionalism and expertise in the ongoing transformation of our supply chain,” Hall said. “We cannot deliver the commissary benefit to our eligible patrons worldwide without the efforts of Joel and his team – it’s that simple.”

Lockhart’s leadership in a multi-year transformation of DeCA’s global logistics network weighed heavily in his selection. His work exemplified the intent of the Tuttle Award through several key achievements:

· Supply chain redesign: Leading an end-to-end redesign, governance reform and performance accountability measures · Operational excellence: Modernizing global operations, specifically stabilizing Indo-Pacific operations and reducing reliance on emergency airlift · Measurable results: Achieving significant improvements in enterprise in-stock rates and negotiated transportation cost savings

As DeCA’s supply chain director, Lockhart oversees the operations and business processes of eight overseas Central Distribution Centers, the Central Meat Processing Plant in Europe, management and accountability for equipment and supplies, distribution and transportation operations supporting 235 commissaries in 13 countries.

He retired from the Army as a chief warrant officer 5 in 2015 after serving 26 years in a variety of tactical, operational and strategic-level assignments.

“I am also deeply grateful for my family’s unwavering support, and for the past and present leadership who have invested in leader development opportunities that make achievements like this possible,” Lockhart said.

“My time in the Army and with DeCA has been incredibly rewarding, and it’s an honor to serve our country and contribute to the well-being of our service members and their families.”

The namesake of the award, the late Gen. William G.T. Tuttle Jr., commanded the U.S. Army Materiel Command from 1989 to 1992. A 1958 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, he served in various assignments such as platoon leader with the 82nd Airborne Division and as a transportation officer in Vietnam. Tuttle was inducted in the Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame in 2016. He passed away on Nov. 9, 2020. -DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.