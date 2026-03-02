(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lockhart receives GEN William G.T. Tuttle Jr Award for his leadership in transforming DeCA’s global logistics network

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Kevin Robinson 

    Defense Commissary Agency

    Joel L. Lockhart (right) receives the GEN Tuttle Award from Lt. Gen. William Mark Faulkner (USMC, Retired), President, Institute for Defense and Business (IDB). (IDB photo)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 08:58
    Photo ID: 9550261
    VIRIN: 260305-D-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 431x481
    Size: 71.07 KB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lockhart receives GEN William G.T. Tuttle Jr Award for his leadership in transforming DeCA’s global logistics network, by Kevin Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Institute for Defense and Business
    Defense Commissary Agency - DeCA
    GEN William G.T. Tuttle Jr Award
    Annual National Logistics Forum

