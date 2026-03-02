Airlifter of the Month: Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Felder

Photo By Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Felder, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron validation and operations supervisor, poses in front of an all-terrain forklift at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026. Felder manages career development courses, certifications to road permits, heavy vehicle qualifications and readiness requirements for VRS Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - For Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Felder, leadership didn’t begin in the Air Force. It began at home.

As the oldest of seven children growing up in Long Beach, California, Felder learned early that responsibility was not optional.

“I’ve always had this drive to look out for people, especially my siblings,” Felder said. “When you’re the oldest, you’re the example and when you mess up, everybody sees it, but when you do right, they follow that too.”

That foundation shapes how he leads Airmen at the 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron.

Today, Felder serves as the supervisor of the training, validation and operations section, where he tracks and manages readiness requirements for Airmen responsible for moving personnel and cargo across one of the Air Force’s busiest installations. From career development courses, certifications to road permits and heavy vehicle qualifications, if it involves wheels on Ramstein, Felder ensures Airmen are ready.

“I track everybody’s readiness,” he said. “Vehicle qualifications, flightline certifications, installation permits, anything that deals with moving people or cargo, that’s my lane.”

For Felder, readiness extends beyond checklists and qualifications; it extends to people. Felder joined the Air Force in 2018 after starting college, becoming the first in his family to graduate high school, the first to earn a degree, the first to join the military and the first to leave the United States. He completed his bachelor’s degree through American Military University in 2019. Since then, he has served at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida; Aviano Air Base, Italy; Osan Air Base, South Korea; and now Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

Across four duty stations and multiple major commands, one theme has remained constant: He leads the way he was raised, like a big brother.

“When Airmen come in, they’re away from home for the first time. Different country, different culture, different time zone,” Felder said. “They don’t know us yet, we're strangers and sometimes that can be intimidating.”

When two new Airmen recently faced personal challenges far from home, Felder stepped in - not because he was told to, but because he felt it was his responsibility.

“They trusted me,” he said. “In a volatile state marked by stress, confusion and fear, they brought their problems to me, and that takes a lot.”

He helped them navigate resources, steady their footing and refocus on qualification requirements.

“What makes Staff Sgt. Felder stand out is his ability to connect with our Airmen,” said 1st Lt. Ryan Tingle, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron ground transportation flight commander. “He consistently puts their needs first, whether he is guiding them through personal hardships or teaching them financial stability, his dedication and selflessness make him an invaluable asset to our flight and the Air Force.”

In 2020, while deployed, Felder faced one of the most difficult moments of his life. A close friend who had helped raise him passed away from cancer. He was unable to return home immediately to say goodbye.

“I wasn’t able to see her properly,” he said. “She played a big role in raising me.”

Instead of breaking him, the loss reshaped him.

Felder leaned on mentors, his first sergeant, the Chaplain Corps and the Military and Family Life Counseling Program.

“The Shirt at that time was critical to my well-being,” he said. “I had a good support system.”

The experience reinforced what he already believed: Adversity is something to learn from, not be defined by.

“I don’t really see adversity as adversity,” Felder said. “I see it as learning steps; there are lessons in everything.”

He focused on gratitude that he was eventually able to visit home, pay his respects and return to the mission with renewed clarity.

That year strengthened his desire to one day wear the diamond of a first sergeant.

“Just by nature, I care for people,” he said. “Life happens. I want to be in a position where I can help Airmen navigate that.”

From big brother to noncommissioned officer, that philosophy is reflected in how he advances through his Air Force career and shows up daily for Airmen.