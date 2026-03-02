Airlifter of the Month: Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Felder

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Felder, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron validation and operations supervisor, poses in front of an all-terrain forklift at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026. Felder manages career development courses, certifications to road permits, heavy vehicle qualifications and readiness requirements for VRS Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi)