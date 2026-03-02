(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airlifter of the Month: Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Felder

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Felder, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron validation and operations supervisor, poses in front of an all-terrain forklift at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026. Felder manages career development courses, certifications to road permits, heavy vehicle qualifications and readiness requirements for VRS Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 06:19
    Photo ID: 9550203
    VIRIN: 260227-F-TC128-1041
    Resolution: 5721x3806
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airlifter of the Month: Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Felder, by A1C Joseph Curzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airlifter of the Month

