REDCORE: Outsmarting the attacker

Photo By Giancarlo Casem | Lonnie Dierkson, 412th Communications Squadron, demonstrates the 412th Test Wing's research, development, test and enterprise defensive cyber operations response element, or REDCORE counter-cyber-attack capabilities. REDCORE provides continuous cyber defense for 412th Test Wing and Air Force Test Center assets on Edwards Air Force Base. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem) see less | View Image Page

A specialized team of cyber defenders is pioneering a proactive approach to cybersecurity, using advanced technology and full-scale training exercises to protect the 412th Test Wing's critical digital infrastructure.

The Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation Defensive Cyber Operations Response Element, known as REDCORE, is moving beyond traditional reactive security measures. The team, part of the 412th Communications Squadron, focuses on identifying and mitigating network vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by adversaries.

"We have to train how we fight," is a core principle for the team, which has begun conducting comprehensive cyber mission rehearsals to ensure mission readiness.

“Static defense is a losing strategy when our adversaries move in seconds. We subscribe to the mantra, 'If you are not shooting and moving, then you are a target.' The REDCORE team is our way of shooting and moving in cyberspace—actively hunting for advanced persistent threats, eliminating risks to mission assurance, and hardening our digital terrain to the tactical edge so the 412th Test Wing can always connect, enable, and win,” Lt. Col. Matthew Frebert, 412th Communications Squadron commander, said.

In April 2025, REDCORE held the installation's first full-scale cyber event, which integrated both digital and physical security tests by including the 412th Security Forces Squadron and 412th Civil Engineer Group. The mission rehearsal tested security protocols from end to end and provided key insights for improving defense measures.

"In today's environment, physical and cyber security are two sides of the same coin. Our collaboration with the 412th Communications Squadron is fundamental because an adversary can use a digital intrusion to compromise physical security, or a physical breach to access our digital networks. By training and defending together, we ensure there are no gaps between the fence line and the firewall, guaranteeing the wing's assets and mission are protected from every angle,” Capt. Alex Johnson, 412th SFS director of operations, said.

"A successful cyber-attack on our critical infrastructure isn't an IT problem; it's a mission-kill. This cyber mission rehearsal is about testing the limits of resiliency and security in effort to eliminate that threat. We are proving that our physical infrastructure can withstand a digital siege, guaranteeing the 412th Test Wing can execute its mission even when an adversary is targeting what they believe is a soft vulnerability," Matt Bernhardt, 412th CEG acting deputy director, said.

A larger, multi-day mission rehearsal is slated for the first quarter of 2026 and will incorporate additional base organizations to further increase the realism of the training.

A key element of REDCORE’s strategy is the integration of artificial intelligence and augmented reality. The team is developing an AR-powered visualization tool called Mycroft, which gives analysts a more intuitive understanding of network activity. These systems help automatically detect malicious activity, such as unauthorized data transfers, allowing cyber experts to focus on investigating the most complex threats.

In addition to its technical defenses, the team also works to raise cybersecurity awareness across the installation.