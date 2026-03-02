(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    REDCORE: Outsmarting the attacker

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing   

    Lonnie Dierkson, 412th Communications Squadron, demonstrates the 412th Test Wing's research, development, test and enterprise defensive cyber operations response element, or REDCORE counter-cyber-attack capabilities. REDCORE provides continuous cyber defense for 412th Test Wing and Air Force Test Center assets on Edwards Air Force Base. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 16:32
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, REDCORE: Outsmarting the attacker, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cybersecurity
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center

