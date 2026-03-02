REDCORE: Outsmarting the attacker

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lonnie Dierkson, 412th Communications Squadron, demonstrates the 412th Test Wing's research, development, test and enterprise defensive cyber operations response element, or REDCORE counter-cyber-attack capabilities. REDCORE provides continuous cyber defense for 412th Test Wing and Air Force Test Center assets on Edwards Air Force Base. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)