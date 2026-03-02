Lonnie Dierkson, 412th Communications Squadron, demonstrates the 412th Test Wing's research, development, test and enterprise defensive cyber operations response element, or REDCORE counter-cyber-attack capabilities. REDCORE provides continuous cyber defense for 412th Test Wing and Air Force Test Center assets on Edwards Air Force Base. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)
|04.23.2025
|03.04.2026 16:32
|9549264
|250423-F-HC101-1001
|3000x2000
|821.71 KB
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|6
|0
REDCORE: Outsmarting the attacker
